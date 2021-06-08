scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Post-workout relaxation: Rakul Preet Singh shows how to do it right

Rakul Preet Singh shows how to do Yog Nidra to calm oneself after a workout, or even address sleep issues

New Delhi
June 8, 2021 9:10:28 am
Rakul Preet Singh religiously follows this effective relaxing yoga asana post workout.

The pandemic has made everyone feel stressed about various things, in turn, even affecting the sleep cycle of many. However, a good workout combined with a nutritious diet can help keep stress at bay and relax the mind. If you too have been struggling with getting regular sleep, or just want to relax after a strenuous workout, Yog Nidra can help.

Actor and fitness enthusiast Rakul Preet Singh recently shared a photo in which she can be doing Yog Nidra under the guidance of her wellness expert, Munmun Ganeriwal.

“No! I am not sleeping off. This is how I relax post-workout, with a session of Yog Nidra, as suggested by my wellness expert. If the pandemic anxiety is making you sleepless, stressed, or if you are recovering post-Covid, she suggests giving Yog Nidra a shot. And I cannot agree more! #everydaypostworkout” she captioned the post.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Yoga is for all, provided the approach is intelligent, sensible, and ethical: Dr Mickey Mehta

Take a look.

The practice is known to be good to initiate one into a deep state of conscious awareness sleep, which is a deeper state of relaxation with awareness.

Experts mention that falling asleep is okay too as the practitioner still receives benefits while the unconscious mind is absorbing the practice.

Yoga expert and wellness counsellor Nishtha Bijlani explained how guided meditation helps. “Practicing meditation regularly can do wonders. It helps us slow down, reduces stress-response, and helps us connect with the inner self. Meditation at first can feel difficult to do. Hence choosing to meditate with help of guided audios can be a great start. Build a practice of at least five minutes every day to see the difference,” she said.

The most important change visible is the breath. “The breath is calm and soft, not shallow or heavy. The breath rate has a direct impact on the heart rate, and as a result, the quality of life. It’s only when the breath improves, does the mind learns to de-stress. Yoga works at the core level of breath. This changes our energy. This repairs the mental state,” she added.

