Rakul Preet Singh shows how to do leg extension without machine; watch video

Rakul Preet Singh posted a video of her doing leg extension at home, without a machine. (Source: rakulpreet/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Rakul Preet Singh just proved that lack of gym equipment does not mean you would skip exercise. In a video that the fitness enthusiast recently posted on Instagram, she showed how to do leg extensions without the required machine.

“Excuses don’t burn calories,” Rakul captioned the video. For the exercise, she is seen balancing both her legs on top of a low table in the plank position and then bending her knee and then lifting up her body to complete one set. Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram @smackjil 😃Excuses don’t burn calories 💪🏼💪🏼 A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on Oct 24, 2020 at 4:30pm PDT

Read| Karan Singh Grover does pull ups without gym equipment; watch video

The leg extension is a strength-training exercise that works the quadriceps and strengthens them, according to Healthline. The exercise engages the core, butt, hips and lower legs. If you find Rakul’s method complex, you can also do the exercise by simply sitting straight up on a chair and lifting your legs straight at a 90-degree angle and then bringing them down.

How about trying this exercise at home without a machine?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd