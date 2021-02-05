Can you do Utkatasana? Take up the challenge like Rakul Preet Singh

We all want to stay fit and healthy. But owing to certain lifestyle habits, our postures may not be properly aligned, which can lead to inflexibility of the muscles in the long run. So, what is the way forward? It is important to include exercises that target our range of motion and improve mobility. One such yoga pose that helps stabilise joints, strengthen the legs and glutes is Utkatasana.

We recently spotted actor Rakul Preet Singh doing what she does best – challenging herself with yet another yoga pose, this time doing Utkatasana.

Yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani shared more about the practice and how it is effective.

“The meaning of ‘Utkatasana’ in the Sanskrit language, which is the language of classical Hindu philosophy, is ‘powerful’ and also refers to a raised chair reserved for royalty!” she mentioned in her Instagram post.

As per Parwani, the pose depicts yoga in its truest sense of “uniting the body, mind, and soul”. “I love how one pose can bring both physical and emotional strength,” she said.

How to do the pose?

*Stand in tadasana and place your feet and inner-hip width distance apart. The toes should be facing forward.

*Lift your arms overhead with palms facing each other.

*Bend both knees and get into the sit back position, so most of the weight is on the heels.

*Allow the upper body to slightly lean forward.

*Gently draw your shoulder blades towards each other. Keep shoulders away from your ears.

*Try and hold this pose for 60 seconds, then release.

Here are the benefits of the pose.

As you bend the knees, press the feet to the floor, activate your core muscles, you start feeling the fire, the energy, and difficulty at the same time. It strengthens and stabilises joints, builds digestive fire, and as you move up from this position, it strengthens legs and glutes, Parwani said.

