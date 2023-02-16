Rakul Preet Singh sets the fitness bar high with these quad exercises

Trust Rakul Preet Singh to always impress with her fitness routine. In keeping with the same, the Runway 34 actor was recently seen working out in the gym with some weights. “Sunday burn done right,” she captioned the post. Take a look.

As always, her inspiring post received praises like ‘amazing’, ‘nice’, and ‘good work’ from her fans and followers.

In the video, the actor could be seen doing a ‘killer quad session’, as described by Bala Krishna Reddy Dabbedi, a fitness expert and co-founder, director at FITTR. “The choice of exercises is quite amazing to build good quadriceps,” Bala told indianexpress.com.

First, she was seen doing a box squat weighted version. “A normal squat has better engagement on your glute muscle along with the quadriceps. However, a box squat fully focuses on the quadricep muscle and will help you lift heavier weights as compared to a normal free squat. This exercise can be both — a beginner movement for someone having mobility issues, or an advanced movement where you want to load on weights and emphasise more on quadricep muscle growth,” said Bala.

Next, she was seen acing leg press. “This focuses on quadricep muscle and helps load up heavier weights. The advantage of leg press over a squat is that it helps isolate quadricep muscles better while lowering the impact on other muscles,” Bala mentioned.

She then followed up with a hack squat. “This is also a compound movement of quadricep. Similar to a leg press, it has higher loading capacity and puts greater emphasis on quadricep muscles compared to other muscles,” Bala shared.

Adding, certified fitness trainer Sameeran Chetia told indianexpress.com that strength training or lifting weights improves the quality of sleep among many people. “Getting sound sleep every night makes one active and can help people carry on their daily work effectively and efficiently,” said Chetia.

Meanwhile, here are some other times the 32-year-old showcased her fitness prowess.

“Hit a proper gym after sooooo long. Building up that strength is going to be a task but we gotta do what we gotta do,” (sic) Rakul captioned a video in which she was seen doing a deadlift.

In another post, she showed she she got her day started.

Inspired enough?

