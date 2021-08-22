Rakul Preet Singh’s aerial yoga stretch is the perfect end to your Sunday

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the fittest celebs in town. She often takes to Instagram to share snippets from her workout session. The actor was recently spotted indulging in aerial yoga where using a hammock, she floated upside down. Sharing the picture, wellness coach Anshuka wrote, “Using the #flyfit hammock to get upside down, deeper into the body & open up the mind.”

Aerial Yoga

Aerial yoga is a sort of coming together of conventional yoga poses, Pilates and even dance. A sturdy hammock is necessary to be doing it, which evidently replaces the mat. The way to do it is, you suspend your body from the hammock, which is placed close to the floor. According to Yogapedia.com, this form was created by Christopher Harrison, an acrobatic dancer in New York.

This style, according to a report in Shape.com, helps in engaging the core as well as decreases fat mass.

Even before this, the actor was seen doing aerial yoga. Sharing it, she had said, “Times like these make us realise the importance of good health and how grateful we should be for it! Health to me is not just physical but also mental and emotional well being. How joyful and happy you are at all times irrespective of the external factors determines your health. Making the right choices is the key and if you haven’t already started then do it now . We need to be healthy more so now than ever before.”