‘Couldn’t go to washroom’: Rakul Preet Singh regrets 80 kg deadlift without safety belt

Rakul Preet Singh, 35, who suffered a back injury owing to a workout mistake, recently detailed what happened after the injury.

“No matter what your trainer tells you, deadlift is the worst exercise to do. It is an ego lift. I did an 80 kg deadlift without a safety belt. I don’t know what I was thinking. And I have always done that weight with the belt. Just on that one day, the belt wasn’t there, and I did it. And it came on my disc. I started walking after 40 days. It took me 40 days to get out of bed. I was a vegetable. I couldn’t turn a side. I couldn’t go to the washroom. I just didn’t know when I would get up,” Rakul told Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on their chat show Double Date on YouTube.

During the conversation, she shared that husband Jackky Bhagnani supported her mentally, which helped her bounce back.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Priyank Patel, orthopaedic – Spine Surgeon, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, said that while a lifting belt doesn’t guarantee safety, it helps raise intra-abdominal pressure and offers extra support to the spine during intense lifts. “If the technique suffers, the core isn’t properly engaged, or the weight surpasses what the body can handle, the stress on the intervertebral discs goes up significantly. This can sometimes result in a disc prolapse or slipped disc,” said Dr Patel.

Most spine injuries at gym happen due to multiple factors rather than a single mistake, Dr Patel mentioned. “These factors include lifting too much weight, poor form, fatigue, insufficient warm-up, weak core muscles, or progressing too fast. Even experienced lifters can get hurt if their body isn’t ready for the load they try to lift on any given day,” apprised Dr Patel.

What symptoms suggest a slipped disc?

A slipped disc can cause sudden lower back pain, muscle spasms, stiffness, and trouble standing or walking.

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“If the disc presses on a nerve, pain may shoot into the buttocks or legs, often with numbness, tingling, or weakness. Any symptoms that affect bladder or bowel control need immediate medical attention,” said Dr Patel.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

What precautions should people take while performing deadlifts?

Deadlifts are very effective when done correctly.

“Focus on good technique, gradual progression, core strengthening, and proper recovery. Avoid prioritizing weight over form. A lifting belt can help during heavier lifts, but it should support good mechanics, not replace them. Paying attention to the body’s warning signs is often the best way to prevent injuries,” said Dr Patel.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.