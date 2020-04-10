Rakul Preet aces an inverted aerial yoga pose; check it out here

Rakul Preet is setting fitness goals. (Source: rakulpreet/Instagram) Rakul Preet is setting fitness goals. (Source: rakulpreet/Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh’s passion for fitness is not unknown; the actor has time and again caught our attention by sharing glimpses of her workout on Instagram.

This time, the De De Pyaar De actor left us awestruck by acing a difficult yoga pose. She posted a picture of herself doing what is known as anti-gravity or aerial yoga.

“Health to me is not just physical but also mental and emotional well-being. How joyful and happy you are at all times irrespective of the external factors determines your health. Making the right choices is the key and if you haven’t already started then do it now. We need to be healthy more so now than ever before!” Rakul Preet wrote alongside the picture. Take a look:

Read| Can you bend it like Rakul Preet Singh? Actor shows how to perfect Stud Training moves

Earlier, we had seen other Bollywood celebrities, from Alia Bhatt to Huma Qureshi, do aerial yoga.

What is aerial yoga?

Aerial yoga is a combination of traditional yoga poses, Pilates, and dance, performed with the use of a sturdy hammock. So instead of doing the yoga asanas on a mat, you do them with your body suspended from the hammock that is usually kept close to the ground, less than a metre from the floor. Aerial yoga was created in New York, by Christopher Harrison, an acrobatic dancer, as mentioned by yogapedia.com.

According to an article in shape.com, this style of exercise engages the core, increases overall muscle mass and decreases fat mass, without any added pressure to the shoulders, joints or spine. It is known to be beginner-friendly.

In the picture posted by Rakul Preet, she is seen doing a flying shoulder stand with the support of the hammock. To do this, first stand in front of the fabric. Use your hands to pull the hammock from the back and place your hips on it. Now, hold the fabric on either sides at the back and lie down, pulling the fabric up to the neck. Raise your legs and bring your knees to the chest. Lift your hips up gradually such that your legs are now facing upwards straight and your head is close to the ground, creating an inverted posture.

Here’s a video explaining how you can do it:

Would you like to try aerial yoga?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd