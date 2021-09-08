Rakesh Roshan shows how to build ‘stronger back’ in new workout video; watch

Rakesh Roshan is back to giving us fitness goals. The 71-year-old shared a new workout video on Instagram and we are quite impressed with his fitness level, to say the least.

Also Read | Rakesh Roshan doing leg workout at 70 is pure goals; watch video

In the video, the producer and actor is seen doing lateral pull down. Performed with a bar hanging from a pulley, the exercise works the back muscles. It specifically targets the latissimus dorsi or “lats” located just under the armpits and spread across and down the back. This workout also improves posture and spinal stability.

“Stronger back can carry more responsibilities, TRY,” Rakesh Roshan captioned the video. Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakesh Roshan (@rakesh_roshan9)

Hrithik Roshan commented, “Wow. Amazing.”

Recently, Anupam Kher also shared a workout video where he was seen doing the same workout. “In a way, confidence is like a muscle!! The more you use it, the stronger it gets!” he wrote.

In fact, Rakesh had commented on the video, “Super keep going”.

Meanwhile, Rakesh’s wife Pinkie has also been sharing glimpses of her workout routine on social media.

All these celebs show immense dedication towards fitness. Do you agree?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!