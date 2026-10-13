Rakesh Roshan, 77, works out 5 days a week despite hip injury; coach reveals his fitness secrets

At 77, Rakesh Roshan has something that even his fitness coach finds difficult to match: an unwavering commitment to routine. The veteran actor-filmmaker works out five days a week, walks every day, takes the stairs whenever possible, and follows a simple, home-cooked diet. But according to his trainer Sajid Khan, it is not the workout or diet that stands out the most—it is Rakesh’s discipline.

“I have never met a more disciplined and dedicated person. He is so punctual. His wake-up time is fixed; his exercise time is fixed. He follows a timetable for everything,” Khan told indianexpress.com in an exclusive interview.

Rakesh recently took to Instagram to share a video with Khan, praising his efforts in his fitness journey and wishing him on his birthday, to which son and actor Hrithik Roshan responded, “Looking amazing, papa. Well done, Sajid.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Khan, a trainer and theatre actor who has been working with the senior Roshan since January 2021, mentioned that their sessions begin around 9-9.15 am. Three days are dedicated to weight training, while the remaining two focus on flexibility, mobility and cardio. Roshan also walks every day, with two days kept as rest days.

But his routine is not about constantly pushing heavier weights or spending hours in the gym. Khan said they change the training pattern roughly every two months, depending on how his body responds.

“Sometimes, more weight training, sometimes, more flexibility. It all depends on the body. I always swear by it. It is essential to listen to the body,” he said.

Simple diet, fixed routine

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What makes the routine even more striking is that the Koi Mil Gaya actor has continued exercising despite dealing with a “hip muscle tear for the past four months”. Rather than stopping altogether, Khan said they simply worked around the injury, as “Rakesh ji wanted”.

“‘Let’s not train this body part. Let’s train upper body,’ he said. That’s the kind of mindset he has. He has a solution to everything,” Khan said, praising Rakesh’s dedication. According to the trainer, Rakesh is now about 80 per cent recovered.

Rakesh’s diet is also far from complicated. Khan said that the actor-filmmaker “does not follow any fancy diets and instead sticks to simple, home-cooked food”. “During his workout, he has BCAA (essential amino acids), followed by one scoop of protein after training. About an hour later, breakfast consists of four to five whole eggs. Lunch and dinner typically include vegetables, 100 grams of rice, 150-200 grams of grilled chicken and salad. He follows a simple diet. He avoids unhealthy, fried, junk foods. There are no cravings. His mindset is such,” Khan said.

For Khan, however, Rakesh’s fitness story goes beyond what is on his plate or the exercises he performs. He pointed to Rakesh’s ability to maintain his routine even during difficult periods of his life. “Most people would have retired to their beds after a chemotherapy session, but he went to work. Think about such a mindset,” he said, adding that the cancer survivor even climbed the stairs and went to work as usual.

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Sajid Khan and Rakesh Roshan (Photo: Sajid Khan) Sajid Khan and Rakesh Roshan (Photo: Sajid Khan)

‘Consistency is the other name for fitness’

Khan, who represented India in Taekwondo in 2016 and has trained in martial arts since childhood, believes the filmmaker’s approach offers a lesson that applies well beyond celebrity fitness.

“It’s not necessary that you work out for four hours. You start with 10, 20, or 30 minutes, then stretch it to 45 minutes or 1 hour or more. Consistency is essential no matter what. Consistency is the other name for fitness. Even if for 20 minutes, do it daily,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajid Khan (@the_mskhan27)

For someone who has trained Rakesh for more than five years, Khan said the actor’s punctuality has even influenced his own approach.

“I consider myself disciplined, but when I look at him, I am truly touched. I would have been late to session twice in six years, but that man has never been late by even one minute,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.