Rakesh Roshan doing leg workout at 70 is pure goals; watch video

Hrithik Roshan shared a video of his father Rakesh working out. (Source: hrithikroshan/Instagram) Hrithik Roshan shared a video of his father Rakesh working out. (Source: hrithikroshan/Instagram)

If you are feeling too lazy to exercise, take inspiration from Rakesh Roshan. The 70-year-old actor is pushing his limits by trying strenuous exercises to stay fit and healthy.

Rakesh, who survived cancer, works out for two hours daily, revealed son Hrithik Roshan. The War actor recently took to Instagram and gave us a glimpse of his father working out. In the video, Rakesh is seen doing a range of exercises: he starts with jogging, and then goes on to do weighted step-ups, followed by seated leg extension, leg press and leg curl on the machine.

Read| ‘Disbelief, acceptance and celebration’: Women on hair loss during cancer

“Damn ! That’s My Dad. N.E.V.E.R. G.I.V.E.S. U.P. . This is the kind of Resolve and Determination we all need to have to fight in times like these!…He’l be 71 this year and works out 2 hours a day. Oh and he just survived cancer last year. I think the virus should be afraid of him. Very very afraid,” wrote Hrithik alongside the video on Instagram. Take a look:

Benefits of weighted step-up

This exercise helps build strength in the quadriceps, glutes and hamstrings, according to verywellfit.com. This workout creates minimal stress on the knee, while strengthening each of the legs. For this workout, hold dumbbells in both hands. Step up with your right foot on a low stool and press through the heel to straighten the leg. Then bring your left foot to meet your right foot on top of the step. Bend your right knee and step down with the left foot. Now bring the right foot down to meet the left foot on the ground.

Read| Get a body like Hrithik Roshan; actor unveils workout regime for everyone in Bengaluru

Benefits of leg extension

This workout is done on the leg extension machine designed for the exercise. Sit on a paddled seat and raise the padded bar on your foot applying by strength on your legs. Leg extension works on the quadriceps and builds lower body strength.

Benefits of leg press

Sit on the leg press machine and place your feet on the plate in front. Form an angle of about 90 degrees at the knees, while keeping your foot flat on the plate. Now push it forward and return to the original position. This workout strengthens the glutes, quadriceps and hamstrings, and builds stronger calves, according to fitandme.com.

Benefits of leg curl

This workout is also performed on a specially designed workout machine. It works on the hamstrings and strengthens the knee and hip joint, as per fitnessfactory.com. For this exercise, sit on the leg curl machine. Keep your feet on the bar at the lower end of the machine. Apply strength to raise your legs and bring them down.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.