Sunaina Roshan reversed grade 3 fatty liver with this habit

Veteran actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, 76, sat down with his daughter Sunaina Roshan for a chat about his lifestyle and commitment to fitness. “I feel that as you age, you must train a little more because that keeps you fit and healthy. I have seen people in the 65-70 age group whose shoulders are bent, their stomachs are out,” expressed Rakesh on Sunaina’s Instagram.

Opening up about his mindful eating habits, Rakesh expressed, “I feel exercise is only 10 per cent to keep yourself fit. 90 per cent is the food habit. This is what I have started since the last 3 years, and it has brought a lot of changes in me. I sleep well, I get up well, and I get up fresh. So, I made it a routine.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Admitting that it’s “very rare” that he doesn’t work out, Rakesh noted, “Even if I feel lazy, I go to the gym. I will do whatever little I can do, and that warms me up, and then I do my exercises. Never skip movement. Workout is also part of your routine like breakfast, lunch, dinner.”

During the conversation, Sunaina, 54, added, “When I started training and eating healthy, I actually reversed my grade 3 fatty liver”.

Having an environment where health is discussed openly, and healthy habits are encouraged across generations, is a positive that many can learn from. Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that family support can play an important role in maintaining lifestyle changes. “Whether someone is trying to manage their weight, improve metabolic health, become physically active, or recover from a health setback, having people around who encourage healthier food choices and regular movement can make it easier to remain consistent,” said Goyal.

What are the diet changes you have made? (Photo: Freepik) What are the diet changes you have made? (Photo: Freepik)

As we age, these conversations become even more relevant. “Maintaining muscle mass, cardiovascular fitness, mobility, and metabolic health requires a combination of regular physical activity, strength training, adequate protein, balanced nutrition, quality sleep, and preventive health checks. There is no single habit that determines how well someone ages,” noted Goyal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunaina Roshan (@roshansunaina)

What conversations like these between Sunaina and Rakesh Roshan reinforce is that health can become a shared family value. “When parents and children motivate each other to eat better, stay active, and prioritise their well-being, healthy habits can become easier to sustain,” shared Goyal.

Story continues below this ad

The takeaway is simple: sometimes, the most meaningful health transformation begins with a conversation. “Support rather than judgement, and consistency rather than perfection, can help families build healthier lives together,” said Goyal.

Also Read | Disha Patani’s intense squat move is tougher than it looks

However, health conversations within families should ideally focus on well-being rather than appearance or the number on the weighing scale, she contended. “Constant criticism about weight or food choices can sometimes have the opposite effect, whereas conversations centred around strength, energy, fitness, blood parameters, and long-term health can encourage more sustainable behaviour,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.