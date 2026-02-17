Rajkummar Rao shuts down health speculation amid weight transformation, says ‘was eating 2 pizzas, lot of sweets and my fav aloo parathas, biryani’

Amid speculation about his health and weight changes, Trapped actor Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram to clarify that all his looks have been achieved “through my hard work.” “My being is through my Art. Just finished shooting my next biopic #NIKAM and yes, it has demanded me to change physically, which I love doing. I’m not a believer in prosthetic as long as I can achieve the look through my hardwork which I’ve achieved in Nikam be it gaining weight or looking old (to play a certain age)or to make my hair thin which my hair stylist was very much against but everyone told me to not go half bald for BOSE also and to gain that much weight or to Not stop eating and lose so much weight for TRAPPED or to not behave like a visually impaired person even when cameras weren’t rolling during SRIKANTH.”

The 41-year-old continued, “For Nikam, I had to gain around 9-10 kgs, and I was eating 2 pizzas and a lot of sweets and my fav Aloo Parathas, Biryani, and to not use anything glam to look like the part. Hopefully, when you will see the film which will be releasing soon you will be able to see all that hardwork in the film. And now it’s the transition phase and time to lose these extra kgs and get ready to slip into Ganguly mode. Our very own Dada. Will always work the hardest to engage you, entertain you through my work. Much Love.”

His wife, actor Patralekhaa, also shared an Instagram Stories to show her support. “So proud of you, Rajkummar. You give it your all for every film project you take on. The world doesn’t see the process and hard work that an actor puts into developing a character. The end result always looks easy. Behind all the fame and glamour that meets the eye, an actor’s life is filled with blood, sweat, tears, and the sacrifice of personal life.”

Taking a cue from the actor’s confession, let’s examine dramatic weight-loss transformations and how they are managed.

While such transformations may appear dramatic on screen, what truly matters is how they are managed behind the scenes, stressed consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal. “Weight fluctuations, especially in the range of 8 to 10 kilograms or more, can significantly impact metabolism, hormone balance, muscle mass and overall health. Rapid weight gain through calorie-dense foods can increase fat mass, alter insulin sensitivity and place stress on the digestive system. Conversely, rapid weight loss without structure can lead to muscle loss, fatigue, nutrient deficiencies and hormonal disturbances,” said Goyal.

When weight transformations are done under professional guidance, the process becomes controlled and strategic rather than extreme. Goyal elucidated that a structured plan ensures that muscle mass is preserved during fat loss, adequate protein intake is maintained, micronutrients are monitored, and energy levels remain stable. “Medical and nutritional supervision also helps regulate metabolic adaptation, preventing long-term slowdown of metabolism which can occur with aggressive dieting,” Goyal stressed.

Another critical factor is cardiovascular health. “Rapid weight cycling can strain the heart and impact lipid profiles. Under guidance, health markers such as blood sugar levels, lipid panels and blood pressure can be tracked, ensuring that the transformation does not compromise long-term wellbeing,” Goyal said.

Psychological balance is equally important. “Structured programs reduce the risk of binge-restrict cycles and support sustainable habits. Instead of relying on extreme calorie cuts or overtraining, a guided approach focuses on gradual fat loss, strength retention and adequate recovery.”

Body transformations may be part of professional demands in cinema, but for the general population, sustainable and medically guided changes are always the safer and more effective route, said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.