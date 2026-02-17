Rajkummar Rao shuts down health speculation amid weight transformation, says ‘was eating 2 pizzas, lot of sweets and my fav aloo parathas, biryani’

So proud of you, Rajkummar. You give it your all for every film project you take on, shared Patralekhaa

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 17, 2026 02:00 PM IST
Rajkummar RaoRajkummar Rao comments on his weight transformations (Photo: Rajkummar Rao/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Amid speculation about his health and weight changes, Trapped actor Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram to clarify that all his looks have been achieved “through my hard work.” “My being is through my Art. Just finished shooting my next biopic #NIKAM and yes, it has demanded me to change physically, which I love doing. I’m not a believer in prosthetic as long as I can achieve the look through my hardwork which I’ve achieved in Nikam be it gaining weight or looking old (to play a certain age)or to make my hair thin which my hair stylist was very much against but everyone told me to not go half bald for BOSE also and to gain that much weight or to Not stop eating and lose so much weight for TRAPPED or to not behave like a visually impaired person even when cameras weren’t rolling during SRIKANTH.”

The 41-year-old continued, “For Nikam, I had to gain around 9-10 kgs, and I was eating 2 pizzas and a lot of sweets and my fav Aloo Parathas, Biryani, and to not use anything glam to look like the part. Hopefully, when you will see the film which will be releasing soon you will be able to see all that hardwork in the film. And now it’s the transition phase and time to lose these extra kgs and get ready to slip into Ganguly mode. Our very own Dada. Will always work the hardest to engage you, entertain you through my work. Much Love.”

His wife, actor Patralekhaa, also shared an Instagram Stories to show her support. “So proud of you, Rajkummar. You give it your all for every film project you take on. The world doesn’t see the process and hard work that an actor puts into developing a character. The end result always looks easy. Behind all the fame and glamour that meets the eye, an actor’s life is filled with blood, sweat, tears, and the sacrifice of personal life.”

Taking a cue from the actor’s confession, let’s examine dramatic weight-loss transformations and how they are managed.

While such transformations may appear dramatic on screen, what truly matters is how they are managed behind the scenes, stressed consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal. “Weight fluctuations, especially in the range of 8 to 10 kilograms or more, can significantly impact metabolism, hormone balance, muscle mass and overall health. Rapid weight gain through calorie-dense foods can increase fat mass, alter insulin sensitivity and place stress on the digestive system. Conversely, rapid weight loss without structure can lead to muscle loss, fatigue, nutrient deficiencies and hormonal disturbances,” said Goyal.

Patralekhaa on Rajkummar Patralekhaa on Rajkummar Rao’s “hardwork” (Photo: Patralekhaa/Instagram)

When weight transformations are done under professional guidance, the process becomes controlled and strategic rather than extreme. Goyal elucidated that a structured plan ensures that muscle mass is preserved during fat loss, adequate protein intake is maintained, micronutrients are monitored, and energy levels remain stable. “Medical and nutritional supervision also helps regulate metabolic adaptation, preventing long-term slowdown of metabolism which can occur with aggressive dieting,” Goyal stressed.

Also Read | ‘Only walking won’t help’: Bhagyashree, 56, reveals why weighted leg days are non-negotiable

Another critical factor is cardiovascular health. “Rapid weight cycling can strain the heart and impact lipid profiles. Under guidance, health markers such as blood sugar levels, lipid panels and blood pressure can be tracked, ensuring that the transformation does not compromise long-term wellbeing,” Goyal said.

Story continues below this ad

Psychological balance is equally important. “Structured programs reduce the risk of binge-restrict cycles and support sustainable habits. Instead of relying on extreme calorie cuts or overtraining, a guided approach focuses on gradual fat loss, strength retention and adequate recovery.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Body transformations may be part of professional demands in cinema, but for the general population, sustainable and medically guided changes are always the safer and more effective route, said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
'If my blood sugar goes above 220 mg/dL but I can bring it down to normal within a few hours through exercise and cinnamon, am I still at risk of serious damage?'
blood sugar
Lisa Ray recalls struggling with 'chemo-induced menopause' at 37, fighting stigma, shame: 'I was completely unprepared'
Lisa Ray
Ramadan Dates 2026: Ramzan Time Table, Fasting, Moon Sighting, Significance, and more
Ramadan 2026 Dates: The Ramadan crescent is typically seen first in the Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and more.
‘Humare time me thappad, belan pad jata tha…but wo gaya zamana’: Hiten Tejwani on parenting teenagers, micro-dramas and more
Hiten Tejwani
Advertisement
PHOTOS
animals
Shocking animal behaviours you won’t see on TV

Photos

In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
Canada's 19-year-old Yuvraj makes history with 58-ball century vs New Zealand, 2nd to score ton in 2026 T20 World Cup
Much of Samra's innings came in a 116-run opening stand between him and captain Dilpreet Bajwa. (PTI Photo)
Pathum Nissanka stuns Australia: Signed at a temple, delivered at T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka slammed 100 off 52, helping his team chase down 182 vs Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
Apple sets surprise March 4 event; entry-level MacBook and iPhone 17e in focus
Apple may also unveil new iPads, including a base model with an A18 chip and an M4-powered iPad Air. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
ChatGPT gets a security boost with lockdown mode and risk warnings
lockdown mode tightly limits how ChatGPT interacts with external systems.(File Photo)
India will shape global AI governance, says ElevenLabs’ head of global affairs Alex Haskell
India’s scale and diversity are influencing how ElevenLabs builds voice AI worldwide, shared Alex Haskell.
'If my blood sugar goes above 220 mg/dL but I can bring it down to normal within a few hours through exercise and cinnamon, am I still at risk of serious damage?'
blood sugar
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Can I Get a Shiv Shambhu?': Grammy winner SZA stuns fans with all-night Mahashivratri celebration in Coimbatore
SZA Mahashivratri viral video
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement