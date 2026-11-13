Rajinikanth’s coach pens heartfelt note after 1.5 years of working with him

Rajinikanth’s strength and conditioning coach, Aadi Ravi, recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note about his experience working with the 75-year-old Jailer 2 actor. “Some moments in life are so special that words can never truly do justice to how you feel. For the past 1.5 years, I’ve had the absolute privilege of training Thalaivar. To be able to spend time with him, interact with him, and speak to him every single day has been something I will never take for granted. Every conversation, every interaction, and every moment has been truly special. I’ve enjoyed and cherished this journey more than I can express. Honestly, even today, it feels surreal. I still can’t quite believe that I get to be a part of his journey in this way,” he expressed.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Aadi, who has over 12 years of experience, added, “As a coach, this means so much more to me than words can explain. It’s an incredible validation of my work, my passion, and the years I’ve put into what I love doing. But above everything, I feel deeply grateful. Grateful for the trust, the opportunity, and the memories we continue to create. Thank you, Thalaivar, from the bottom of my heart. This will always remain one of the most special chapters of my life.”

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While the post primarily celebrates their professional association, it also highlights an important message about fitness: discipline and consistency can play a significant role in maintaining physical health as we age.

“At an advanced age, fitness should not be measured by how much weight a person can lift or how intense their workouts appear. The focus should increasingly shift towards maintaining muscle strength, mobility, balance, cardiovascular health and the ability to perform everyday activities independently,” reflected consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.

Strength training matters with age (Photo: AI Generated) Strength training matters with age (Photo: AI Generated)

Why strength training matters with age

Muscle mass and strength naturally decline with ageing, a process known as sarcopenia. “This can affect balance, mobility and physical independence, increasing the risk of falls and functional limitations. Regular resistance training can help slow this decline by stimulating muscle protein synthesis and improving muscular strength. Exercises using resistance bands, body weight, dumbbells, or gym equipment can be incorporated according to an individual’s fitness level and medical history,” Goyal stressed.

Consistency is more important than intensity

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One of the biggest misconceptions about fitness is that workouts must be extremely strenuous to be effective. “For older adults, a well-planned routine that combines strength training, walking, balance exercises and mobility work can offer meaningful benefits,” said Goyal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aadi Ravi (@coachaadi)

The key, says Goyal, is regularity. “Starting with manageable sessions and gradually increasing the workload allows the body to adapt while reducing the risk of injury. Recovery days are equally important, particularly as recovery capacity can change with age,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.

Exercise alone is not enough. “Adequate protein intake becomes particularly important with advancing age because older adults may experience reduced muscle-building responses to protein,” said Goyal.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.