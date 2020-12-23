Raj Kundra does sit-ups with eight-year-old son Viaan; check it out

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra are giving fitness lessons to their son Viaan, (Source: rajkundra9/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra seem to be doing their best in inculcating their passion for a healthy and balanced lifestyle into their son, Viaan.

Kundra shared an Instagram story in which he is seen motivating and exercising with his son. In the video, the father-son are seen coordinated sit-ups, facing each other and clapping after each repetition. Here’s a glimpse of it:

Raj Kundra and son Viaan working out (Source: rajkundra9/Instagram) Raj Kundra and son Viaan working out (Source: rajkundra9/Instagram)

An abdominal endurance exercise, sit-ups strengthen, tighten, and tone the abdominal muscles. While it is similar to a crunch, the exercise involves a fuller range of motion. It also targets the hip flexors, neck, chest, and lower back, according to healthline.com.

How to do sit-ups

* Lie down flat on your back.

* Bend your legs. Place your feet firmly on the ground.

* Place your hands behind your head or ears without pulling your neck.

* Exhale as you curl your upper body all the way up towards the knee.

*Inhale as you lower yourself down to return to the starting position. This completes one rep.

In February 2020, we saw Shilpa do leg press with her son. During the coronavirus-led lockdown too, the mother showed us how the family kept themselves fit by exercising at home.

