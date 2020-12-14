Railway cop peddles 600 km in 36 hours to promote cycling among the youth

Sylendra Babu, a railway officer, cycled 600 kms over three days. (Source: C Sylendra Babu/Twitter)

Highlighting the importance of taking up cycling for good health, a top railway police officer — C Sylendra Babu — has peddled 600-kilometer between Chennai and Rameswaram in 36 hours. The fitness enthusiast started from Chennai on Friday and reached the temple town of Rameswaram Monday (December 14).

Vouching for cycling as a “great exercise and sport”, and pointing out how many developed countries promote it, he urged people to opt for it as a means of daily commute. “We started this journey as a sport to emphasise that it is essential for every Indian citizen to be physically and mentally fit and healthy,” said Babu, who cycled with four other cyclists.

The IPS officer, whose Twitter timeline is full of similar journeys undertaken in the past, has time and again emphasised how cycling is an eco-friendly means of transport that does not cause pollution like cars or motorcycles.

In one of his posts after arriving in Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu, he also spoke on why cyclists also need to rest properly to ensure they can keep their energy going.

திருவண்ணாமலை வந்தாச்சு , ஒரு கிரிவலமும் போயாச்சு… ஆனால் வாழ்க்கை என்பது ஒரு இடம் போய் சேருவது அல்ல, அது தொடர் பயணம். Arrived Tiruvannamalai, did a girivalam too. But life is not a destination, it is a journey. pic.twitter.com/t660gK8lVG — Sylendra Babu (@SylendraBabuIPS) November 22, 2020

In case, you were wondering, why should you be cycling, here’s what you need to know.

இன்று அதிவிரைவு சைக்கிள் வீர்ர்களுடன் ஒரு 100 கிமீ பயணம். அடுத்த நிலைக்குச் செல்ல வலியவர்களோடு ஓட்டிப் பார்க்க வேண்டும் ! A 100k with super fast riders today. To move to the next level, we should ride with powerful riders. pic.twitter.com/dfIgO2IrZh — Sylendra Babu (@SylendraBabuIPS) October 31, 2020

Cycling has various benefits including increased cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength and flexibility, improved joint mobility, decreased stress levels, improved posture, and strengthened bones.

