‘I try and fit some sort of exercise into every day’: Rahul Khanna on his ripped physique

Rahul Khanna is all of fifty but doesn’t look a day over 30. What’s the secret to his chiselled physique? Despite being a self-confessed foodie, the actor has impressed fans with his latest pictures on Instagram.

While he has never shied away from being himself, he stays away from divulging much about his diet and fitness. Indianexpress.com caught up with the Lost actor on his fitness routine, what he eats, and avoids to stay fit like a fiddle.

“I love food and, at any given point, am thinking about my next meal. I invariably drift off to sleep planning what I’m going to have for breakfast the next day,” said Khanna, who is “partial to home cooked food“. “I love all cuisines but I am most partial to home-cooked Indian food,” he said.

To stay on track, he avoids, “any processed foods, and stay away from sugar”.

Does he have cheat days or in his own words, “treat days”? “I am open to breaking the sugar rule for a treat day. I am a little obsessed with 85 per cent cocoa chocolate,” he revealed.

With all that love for food, what is his fitness routine like?

He expressed, “I love being active and try and fit some sort of exercise into every day. On days I train, I do crossfit-style HIIT (high intensity interval training) workouts. On other days, I love swimming, borrowing a dog and going for a long brisk walk, run or hike, taking a yoga class, or a long bike ride. Any activity to get my body moving, my heart rate up and to get nice and sweaty!”

