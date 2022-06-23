Rahul Gandhi credits lack of fatigue to Vipassana; know about this meditation technique

Rahul Gandhi was recently questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for 50 hours over five days in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. Referring to the long hours of questioning, Rahul said that the officers of the agency even quizzed him about the “secret” behind his patience and energy. The answer, Rahul said, was Vipassana, as he addressed workers and leaders from across the country gathered at the AICC headquarters.

“They asked me not to leave the chair, keep sitting for hours…. (said) don’t you get tired, we have got tired. They asked me the secret behind my energy,” the Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad said.

One of the most ancient techniques of meditation, Vipassana derives its name from a Buddhist term that can be translated to ‘insight’. The mindful meditation practice involves observing one’s thoughts and emotions as they are, without judging or dwelling on them.

“Vipassana is a 10-day meditation course offered at Vipassana centres/pagodas. It is a technique passed down from generation to generation by Gautama Buddha. Vipassana is pure meditation and is not affiliated with any religion or ritual. It is not about becoming a monk and giving up on worldly pursuits but about living in equanimity and being at peace with life. It is taught free of cost, and the Vipassana centers run on a donation basis,” yoga teacher and therapist Priyamvada M told indianexpress.com.

Devotees offer their prayers at Global Vipassana Pagoda at Gorai where a 21 feet statue of Lord Buddha donated by Govt of Myanmar was installed (Express Photo by Mahendra Parikh) Devotees offer their prayers at Global Vipassana Pagoda at Gorai where a 21 feet statue of Lord Buddha donated by Govt of Myanmar was installed (Express Photo by Mahendra Parikh)

The first step of Vipassana is all about observing your breath. “When your mind becomes sharp and sensitive enough to observe your bodily sensations, you get to experience the mind-matter connection. That is, how your thoughts create sensations in your body. Your thoughts are the basis/foundation of how you are feeling,” she expressed.

As part of the course, you need to meditate for 10½ hours per day, preferably in sukhasana (with your legs folded and your back straight).

“You cannot speak with any other meditator or even have a casual chat with the teacher/volunteers. You can approach the teacher for guidance on the technique or discuss logistical issues with the volunteers later on,” the expert mentioned.

