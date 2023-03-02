Feel the burn with these ‘killer’ upper body workouts

If you are among those who are currently focusing on toning and working their upper bodies, you are at the right place! Yasmin Karachiwala, a celebrity fitness trainer, had earlier shared a few exercises that work on the upper body and give you the confidence to wear the dress of your choice.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video in which she demonstrated a few easy exercises for the upper body. “5 quick upper body exercises to wear your festive clothes with confidence! Feel the burn and enjoy the results,” she captioned the video.

Sharing how to do the workout, she suggested, “3-5 rounds, 60 seconds rest after each round, and no rest between exercises.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala | Celebrity Fitness Instructor (@yasminkarachiwala)

Push-ups to pike ankle tap: 10 reps

For this workout, move in the position of traditional push-ups and then transition to pike. Also, to fully activate your hamstrings keep your knees straight throughout.

“It is an excellent workout to target your shoulders, chest, and triceps. This bodyweight exercise also targets your core and hamstrings,” Meenal Pathak, Fitness Coach, Founder of Mee Studio, told indianexpress.com

Bent over to semi-cirle (3 kgs db): 15 reps

According to Pathak, this is a great routine for targeting your upper body and shoulders. “If you are a beginner, first add a few reps without weights and then pick up a weight in your comfortable range. The idea is to move your hands in semi-circle in bent over position,” she suggested.

Seated tricep dip to crab kick: 10 reps

Advertisement

Tricep dips are great workouts to strengthen the upper body and increase the range of motion of the body – as a whole. “Along with crab kicks it helps in building up the strength of the triceps, the shoulders, and the arms with targeting core strength,” said Pathak.

To do this, keep your hands next to your thighs. Walk your feet out and extend your legs, lifting your bottom. Hinging at the elbow, lower your body down, and push up through your palms back to start. Slowly as you gain comfort in this movement, add a kick as you move in the tabletop position in between the dips.

Upper Cut x 2 punch (1 kg db): 2-20 reps

Advertisement

It’s a short swinging upward blow with the fist using the power from your legs and body. “For this, keep driving your fist forward and upwards into a punch keeping your elbow bent,” added Pathak.

Superman lat pulls: 15 reps

Superman lat pulls are the perfect equipment-free way to boost your core strength. “It works on your obliques and lower back and helps improve flexibility in your spine,” Pathak explained the benefits of this exercise.

Keep your arms and legs straight and your torso stationary, simultaneously lift your arms and legs toward the ceiling to form an elongated ‘U’ shape with your body— back arched and arms and legs lifted several inches off the floor.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!