Some quick post-workout snack ideas to keep hunger pangs away

Who doesn’t feel hungry after a rewarding workout session? The sweet joy of having burnt those calories makes us crave for more. And before we realise, we are munching everything unhealthy, undoing whatever we achieved during the session.

Advertising

But, it does not have to be this way. Experts insist on eating a snack — containing both carbohydrate and protein — roughly 30-60 minutes post workout, because the body actually needs food after a physical activity. It looks to rebuild its glycogen stores, and repair and regrow muscle proteins.

So, to bring an end to your food dilemma, here are some healthy snack ideas that will make your stomach happy without disturbing the equilibrium of the body.

ALSO READ | Drinking a glass of wine at night could actually be beneficial; here’s how

Eggs and toast

Advertising

This is the simplest, quickest and the most-rewarding of snacks post workout. Rich in both protein and carbohydrate, this great combination refuels and replenishes whatever has been used up, and prepares the body well for its next intense workout session.

Sweet potatoes

The best thing you can munch on. Sweet potatoes have complex carbohydrates that help with the fatigue and refuel your body. What’s best about them is that they are yummy, and can be teamed with lean protein like grilled fish, chicken, lentils, etc.

Green tea

This might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but this tea is extremely beneficial, especially if you are looking at wholesome fitness. We tend to lose fluids while we are working out. A cup of green tea, therefore, does wonders. It hydrates the body, burns fat and is a great energy booster.

Protein shake

This one is a classic. Protein shakes can actually do justice to both the body and the taste buds, provided it is made correctly. An ideal shake is one which contains a scoop of chocolate protein, half of a banana, one tablespoon natural nut butter, and one cup of unsweetened almond or cashew milk, say experts.

ALSO READ | Looking to burn maximum calories? Try these workouts

Veggies and hummus

Do yourself a favour and gorge into this delicious post-workout snack. Hummus is made with chickpeas which are a rich source of protein. This snack is a must if you are looking to rebuild muscles after a strenuous workout.