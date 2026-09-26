Qazi Touqeer does 100 push-ups in one go on Bigg Boss 20: ‘My warm-up’

Bigg Boss Season 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer has impressed viewers with his fitness prowess. In a recent episode of the reality show, the 2005 Fame Gurukul winner completed 100 push-ups in one go. Taking to Instagram, he shared: “100 push-ups is my warm-up! Abhi toh I am just gearing up! Stay tuned for more.”

Dr Shreyas Kathrani, HOD, Department of Physiotherapy, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, says that push-ups are the most democratic exercise – for which you require no gym, no gear, just floor space.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.