Qazi Touqeer does 100 push-ups in one go on Bigg Boss 20: ‘My warm-up’

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Bigg Boss Season 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer has impressed viewers with his fitness prowess. In a recent episode of the reality show, the 2005 Fame Gurukul winner completed 100 push-ups in one go. Taking to Instagram, he shared: “100 push-ups is my warm-up! Abhi toh I am just gearing up! Stay tuned for more.”
Dr Shreyas Kathrani, HOD, Department of Physiotherapy, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, says that push-ups are the most democratic exercise – for which you require no gym, no gear, just floor space.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.
“Done right, pushups build functional upper-body strength, bulletproof your core, and train shoulder stability that helps in daily life. High-rep sets also give you a cardio spike, though they don’t replace walking, running, or cycling,” he tells indianexpress.com.
According to him, our focus should be less on the number and more about what it signals: disciplined, high-frequency training over decades.
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For beginners, he suggests starting with wall or incline pushups and build from that. “10 clean reps are better than 30 sloppy ones,” he says. If your goal is to build strength and muscle, he recommends aiming for 8–15 perfect reps where the last 2 feel hard. “Add harder variations when it gets easy,” he says. And for general fitness, 20–30 solid pushups is a great benchmark in India’s fitness community.
When doing push ups, Dr Vajalla Shravani, MPT, fitness and pilates expert at Tone30 Pilates, says one of the biggest mistakes is prioritising quantity over quality. “Many people rush to increase reps without building the proper foundational strength or focusing on form. This often leads to compensations like sagging hips, flared elbows, or incomplete range of motion, which not only reduces effectiveness but can lead to injury,” she tells indianexpress.com.
To improve safely, she suggests that it’s helpful to break push ups into progressions: “Start with wall or incline pushups, then move to knee pushups before graduating to full pushups.” Strength training that targets the chest, shoulders, triceps, and core can also complement your pushup practice, adds Dr Shravani.
According to her, another overlooked aspect is recovery. “Muscles need rest to grow stronger, so pushing through fatigue daily might backfire. Aim for structured training, perhaps 3–4 sessions per week, with rest days and mobility work in between. Over time, this builds both performance and longevity,” she says in conclusion.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.