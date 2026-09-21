PV Sindhu’s ‘just me vs me’ workout shows the power of one-leg training

PV Sindhu’s latest workout shows why athletic fitness is never just about looking strong; it is about building a body that moves with power, control, balance, and precision. The badminton champion was seen performing a single-leg hip thrust or single-leg glute bridge variation, with her upper back supported on a bench and one foot placed on an elevated platform. “Just me vs me,” she wrote on her Instagram.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

At first glance, the movement may look simple, but it’s a highly controlled strength exercise that challenges the glutes, hamstrings, hips, and core at once. To understand more, we reached out to consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.

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“The exercise works by placing most of the load on one leg while the other leg stays lifted. From this position, Sindhu drives through the working foot and lifts her hips upward, then lowers them with control. This makes the movement a unilateral exercise, meaning one side of the body works at a time. For an athlete, this matters because sports rarely involve both legs doing equal work at all times. Badminton, especially, demands repeated lunges, jumps, sudden stops, quick directional changes, and single-leg landings. A movement like this helps train the body for exactly that kind of real athletic demand,” Goyal explained.

The main muscle being targeted here is the gluteus maximus, along with the hamstrings and hip stabilisers. “Strong glutes are essential for explosive movement, powerful jumps, faster recovery steps, and better lower-body control. For a badminton player like PV Sindhu, glute strength is not just about aesthetics; it directly supports on-court performance. Every smash, lunge, jump, and push-off requires power from the hips and lower body. When the glutes are strong, the knees and lower back are also better protected because the force is distributed more efficiently,” Goyal shared with indianexpress.com.

What makes this exercise challenging is the amount of control it demands. “Since only one leg is working, the body naturally wants to twist, tilt, or drop to one side. The core has to stay engaged to keep the pelvis stable. The hips must remain level, the knee must stay aligned, and the lower back should not take over the movement. This is why the exercise is far more advanced than a regular glute bridge. It requires strength, balance, coordination, and body awareness,” Goyal elaborated.

Another challenge is making sure the right muscles are doing the work. “Many people perform hip thrusts and feel them more in the lower back or thighs instead of the glutes. This usually happens when the back is over-arched, the ribs flare out, or the person pushes from the toes instead of the heel or mid-foot. In Sindhu’s version, the movement needs to come from the glutes, with the core braced and the spine controlled throughout,” said Goyal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PV Sindhu (@pvsindhu1)

To perform this exercise correctly, the upper back should be supported on a bench, with the edge of the bench placed around the lower shoulder blades. One foot should be placed firmly on the floor or an elevated platform, depending on the variation. “The other leg stays lifted and relaxed. Before lifting the hips, the chin should be slightly tucked, the ribs should stay down, and the core should be engaged. The movement begins by pressing through the heel or mid-foot of the working leg and lifting the hips until the body forms a straight line from shoulders to hips to knee,” said Goyal.

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Here’s what to consider (Photo: AI Generated) Here’s what to consider (Photo: AI Generated)

At the top, the glute should be squeezed without arching the lower back. “The pelvis should stay square and level, not rotated. The knee should remain stable and should not collapse inward. The lowering phase is just as important as the lift; the hips should come down slowly with control rather than dropping suddenly. This controlled lowering improves muscle tension, stability, and overall strength,” Goyal described.

For beginners, this exercise should not be rushed. “A regular glute bridge on the floor is a better starting point. Once that becomes easy, the next step can be a hip thrust with both feet on the floor, followed by a single-leg glute bridge, and only then an elevated single-leg hip thrust like the one Sindhu is performing. Progression matters because the goal is not just to copy an athlete’s workout, but to build the strength and control needed to perform it safely,” said Goyal.

It is not always about heavy weights, loud movements, or exhausting the body. Sometimes the most effective exercises are the ones that demand control, alignment, balance, and patience.