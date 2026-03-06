PV Sindhu exercises with husband Venkata Datta Sai upon returning to India from the UAE: ‘Nothing like a good workout’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Badminton champion PV Sindhu finally returned to India with her staff amid the Middle East conflict, and along the way shared a workout view with her husband in tow. “Guess who is in good spirits?” her husband and businessman Venkata Datta Sai shared in an Instagram Story, which she reposted with the caption, “Nothing like a good workout”.
Sindhu is seen cycling on a stationary bike.
Sindhu reassured her fans and followers of her safety by reposting her sports scientist and performance expert, Dr Wayne Lombard’s Instagram Story, which read, “We have finally been able to get out of the UAE and head back to India after an interesting three days to say the least. Probably the most nervous I have been getting on a flight. Thankyou to everyone who kept on checking in on how we were doing.”
Taking a cue from her workout fixture, we asked an expert about how low-impact cardiovascular exercise is helpful.
Cycling on a stationary bike is a low-impact cardiovascular exercise that helps engage the lower body while improving endurance, said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
According to Goyal, stationary cycling primarily targets the quadriceps, hamstrings and glutes while also supporting cardiovascular fitness. “For athletes and regular exercisers alike, it is an effective way to maintain conditioning without placing excessive strain on the joints. After travel, especially long flights or extended sitting, gentle cardio like cycling can help improve blood circulation, reduce stiffness and re-energise the body.”
Travel disruptions can often affect sleep patterns, hydration levels, and overall energy. “Light workouts in such situations help reset the body’s rhythm. Exercise stimulates blood flow, supports lymphatic circulation and can help counter the sluggishness that often follows prolonged inactivity during travel,” Goyal shared.
Another benefit of cycling is its role in stress relief. Physical movement releases endorphins, which can improve mood and mental clarity. Goyal noted that this is particularly useful after demanding travel schedules, where fatigue and jet lag may affect both physical and mental performance.
Even a short, moderate workout after travel can help maintain momentum and prevent long breaks from turning into extended inactivity.
Maintaining that rhythm is often what keeps athletes and fitness enthusiasts on track with their overall training goals, said Goyal.
