PV Sindhu exercises with husband Venkata Datta Sai upon returning to India from the UAE: ‘Nothing like a good workout’

Badminton champion PV Sindhu finally returned to India with her staff amid the Middle East conflict, and along the way shared a workout view with her husband in tow. “Guess who is in good spirits?” her husband and businessman Venkata Datta Sai shared in an Instagram Story, which she reposted with the caption, “Nothing like a good workout”.

Sindhu is seen cycling on a stationary bike.

Sindhu reassured her fans and followers of her safety by reposting her sports scientist and performance expert, Dr Wayne Lombard’s Instagram Story, which read, “We have finally been able to get out of the UAE and head back to India after an interesting three days to say the least. Probably the most nervous I have been getting on a flight. Thankyou to everyone who kept on checking in on how we were doing.”