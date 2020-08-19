scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Top news

PV Sindhu to S Jaishankar: Indians are now participating in this virtual running event

The country-wide event was recently launched by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. Since then, celebrities have taken to social media to post their running videos

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 19, 2020 3:50:33 pm
pv sindhu, s jaishankarPV Sindhu and S Jaishankar recently participated in the Fit India Freedom Run event. (Source: pvsindhu1/Instagram, file)

Have you recently have come across sportspersons, politicians and other enthusiasts posting videos of them running, on social media? Turns out they are part of the Fit India Freedom Run being conducted by the Fit India Movement.

The virtual running campaign that started on August 15 will continue till October 2, 2020, to encourage “fitness and help us all to get freedom from obesity, laziness, stress, anxiety, diseases etc,” mentions the website.

The country-wide event was recently launched by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. Since then, celebrities have taken to social media to post their running videos. Among them were Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region, who shared a video of him running in a tracksuit.

Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar also posted a video, in which he is not only seen running but also doing some stretching exercises.

Read| Can running at night benefit you? Find out

1x1

Badminton player PV Sindhu posted a video and urged everyone to participate. “Thank you Kiren Rijiju sir for this initiative. I have done my part, I request everyone to do it too.”

“I appreciate this wonderful initiative started by our Hon’ble Sports Minister KirenRijiju sir. I urge everyone to register #FitIndiaFreedomRun Lets join this initiative for healthy India,” wrote Indian athlete Hima Das.

Running is known to have a lot of benefits. It strengthens muscles in the leg and promotes cardiovascular fitness. A 2018 study, published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, argued that running marathon boosts immunity. Running is also known to reduce the risk of early death.

People can participate in the event through the Fit India website. If you are interested in participating, here the steps to follow:

* Run a route of your choice, at a time that suits you.
* Break-up your runs.
* Run your own race at your pace.
* Track your kms manually or by using any tracking app or GPS watch.

Here is how other citizens are participating in the fitness event:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

From Tara Sutaria to Karisma Kapoor: Every time B-Town stepped out in Manish Malhotra couture

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 19: Latest News

Advertisement