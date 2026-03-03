PV Sindhu shares glimpse of husband Venkata Datta Sai swimming 2.1 km over 77 minutes: ‘Approximately 4,000 U-turns in a tiny home pool’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Badminton champion PV Sindhu recently shared a few glimpses of her husband Venkata Datta Sai “attempting a 2.1 km swim” in their “tiny home pool”. “Got home to see my husband attempting a 2.1 km swim in our pool,” Sindhu shared in a post on Instagram Stories. The 30-year-old shared more details, expressing her pride in her husband’s fitness commitment. “2.1 km, 77 minutes, 4 breaks, and approximately 4,000 U-turns in a tiny home pool. Proud of my wonderfully mad husband.”
Taking a cue from her candid confession, we asked an expert on the benefits of such calibrated swims.
Venkata Datta Sai’s 2.1 km swim, completed over 77 minutes, even in a compact home pool, reflects strong cardiovascular endurance and mental discipline, affirmed consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal. “Swimming for sustained durations is one of the most effective full-body aerobic exercises, engaging the shoulders, back, core, hips and legs simultaneously while placing minimal stress on joints,” said Goyal.
According to Goyal, a 60 to 90-minute steady swim significantly improves cardiovascular health by strengthening the heart muscle and enhancing oxygen delivery efficiency. “It boosts lung capacity and improves overall stamina. Because water provides natural resistance, muscles work harder without the high-impact strain seen in activities like running, making swimming especially joint-friendly.”
Repeated U-turns in a smaller pool may actually increase the workout intensity. Goyal described that push-offs from the wall activate the lower body and core, while frequent directional changes demand coordination and breath control. “This combination enhances neuromuscular conditioning and muscular endurance,” said Goyal.
From a metabolic standpoint, such sustained aerobic effort supports fat oxidation and improves insulin sensitivity. It also helps regulate stress hormones. “Swimming in the evening can promote better sleep quality due to the parasympathetic activation that follows prolonged rhythmic movement,” noted Goyal.
Another often overlooked benefit is mental resilience. “Completing thousands of laps in a confined space requires focus and patience. Endurance-based training builds psychological stamina alongside physical conditioning,” said Goyal.
The key with long-distance swimming is pacing and recovery. According to Goyal, hydration, electrolyte balance, and post-workout protein intake are essential for supporting muscle repair and preventing fatigue. “When structured properly, calibrated swims like this can be a powerful tool for cardiovascular health, muscular endurance and overall longevity.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.