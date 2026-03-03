PV Sindhu shares glimpse of husband Venkata Datta Sai swimming 2.1 km over 77 minutes: ‘Approximately 4,000 U-turns in a tiny home pool’

Badminton champion PV Sindhu recently shared a few glimpses of her husband Venkata Datta Sai “attempting a 2.1 km swim” in their “tiny home pool”. “Got home to see my husband attempting a 2.1 km swim in our pool,” Sindhu shared in a post on Instagram Stories. The 30-year-old shared more details, expressing her pride in her husband’s fitness commitment. “2.1 km, 77 minutes, 4 breaks, and approximately 4,000 U-turns in a tiny home pool. Proud of my wonderfully mad husband.”

Taking a cue from her candid confession, we asked an expert on the benefits of such calibrated swims.

Venkata Datta Sai’s 2.1 km swim, completed over 77 minutes, even in a compact home pool, reflects strong cardiovascular endurance and mental discipline, affirmed consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal. “Swimming for sustained durations is one of the most effective full-body aerobic exercises, engaging the shoulders, back, core, hips and legs simultaneously while placing minimal stress on joints,” said Goyal.