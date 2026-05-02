‘I’m not 19 anymore’: What PV Sindhu’s post reveals about post-30 fitness

Indian badminton legend PV Sindhu’s latest Instagram post highlights how age catches up with an athlete’s recovery process, taking them by surprise. “Two matches in two hours. Must-win tie. And my body politely reminding me I’m not 19 anymore 🤣 Glad to win both for 🇮🇳 ❤️,” she mentioned in the caption, accompanying a picture of her sitting on a chair with ice packs strapped to her knees and shoulder joints.

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Dr Shrey Srivastav, an Internal Medicine specialist at Sharda Hospital, explained that overexercising can lead to muscle strain and posture imbalance. Older athletes often face growing pressure to ‘keep up’ with younger fitness trends or push through discomfort in the name of discipline. Many individuals may overlook the importance of warm-ups, recovery, and gradual progression, assuming that greater intensity leads to better results. However, the body in midlife often requires a more mindful, balanced approach, one that prioritises consistency, mobility, and injury prevention alongside strength and endurance.