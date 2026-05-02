‘I’m not 19 anymore’: What PV Sindhu’s post reveals about post-30 fitness

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Indian badminton legend PV Sindhu’s latest Instagram post highlights how age catches up with an athlete’s recovery process, taking them by surprise. “Two matches in two hours. Must-win tie. And my body politely reminding me I’m not 19 anymore 🤣 Glad to win both for 🇮🇳 ❤️,” she mentioned in the caption, accompanying a picture of her sitting on a chair with ice packs strapped to her knees and shoulder joints.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Shrey Srivastav, an Internal Medicine specialist at Sharda Hospital, explained that overexercising can lead to muscle strain and posture imbalance. Older athletes often face growing pressure to ‘keep up’ with younger fitness trends or push through discomfort in the name of discipline. Many individuals may overlook the importance of warm-ups, recovery, and gradual progression, assuming that greater intensity leads to better results. However, the body in midlife often requires a more mindful, balanced approach, one that prioritises consistency, mobility, and injury prevention alongside strength and endurance.
While overexercising is not recommended for anyone, it could be far more harmful to people over 30 years of age, according to him. “When you overexercise, you run the risk of suffering from intracranial haemorrhage or brain haemorrhage,” he said, adding that morbidly obese people are also at risk as “they generally end up over-exercising, which can lead to tendon tear, cardiac arrest or brain haemorrhage”. He suggested isometric exercises as they are good for weight loss and muscle strengthening.
What kind of exercise should they do? According to Dr Srivastav, “There are two kinds of exercise – isometric and isotonic. In isometric, the length of the exercise remains the same and in isotonic, the tension remains the same. Isometric exercises are good for the health of people over 30. They should opt for cardio exercises.”
Mindset is more important than many people realise. “There are many great rehab professionals who can provide guidance and help you on your road to recovery. Besides, they may have specific techniques and treatments that will not only help in reducing your pain but also assist you throughout your journey,” added Dr Sunil Kumar Choudhary, senior consultant and head, orthopaedics, Asian Hospital Faridabad.
It is in your best interest to return to your normal activities as early as possible while still trying to modify your recovery process to suit your needs. This may also involve a lot of trial and error till the time you reach your goal.
Having said that, experts urge that each patient’s journey is unique, and tailoring the approach to their specific needs is paramount. Reduced pain, improved range of motion, better balance, and increased confidence during movement are strong signs. “Scars fade, strength gradually returns, and everyday activities start to feel normal again,” shared Dr Choudhary.