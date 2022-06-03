Strengthen your core with these push-up variations

Indoor exercises are irresistibly handy as they provide a holistic workout experience right in the comfort of your home. Also, there are various options for people to consider while working out at home. One such is the push-up, an excellent exercise that works the upper body, including the chest, shoulders, biceps, and triceps, as well as a core and glute, said Rhea Singh Anand, co-founder, Flexnest.

Stressing that the bodyweight exercise is essential in every training regimen, whether you are a beginner or a seasoned athlete, she listed down some variations of push-ups for the advanced level.

Explosive push-ups

This push-up method helps strengthen the tricep, chest, and shoulder muscles.

Steps to do it

*Lower yourself and then push yourself up as far as you can, so your hands fly off the ground and your entire body, except for your toes, are elevated.

*Your upper body should be in a flying position. Remember to land firmly in the same position for another count. Make sure you perform it in the appropriate position to avoid injury.

Full-flying push-ups

This is a slightly difficult version of the explosive push-ups.

Steps to do it

They work the same way as explosive push-ups, but here, you lift your entire body off the ground as you push yourself higher. This discrepancy contributes to the development of exceptional active power. If you have considerable airtime, try clapping your hands and feet while in the air for a modulation.

Spiderman push-ups

Spiderman push-ups will help develop superhero-level arm and core strength, if done correctly.

Steps to do it

Begin in the standard push-up posture and, as you lower, bring one leg into the Spiderman position, with your knees bent externally outward through your hips. The version aids in the development of strength when attempting a one-arm push-up and help to improve core strength.

However, never try advanced variations if you are a beginner; there are several beginner-friendly variances such as wall push-ups, and knee push-ups. You can try those and gradually move to precocious push-ups, master it, and then try it.

