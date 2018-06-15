Father’s Day 2018: Indulge in easy-to-do exercises with your father to help him stay fitter

Do you think your father is stressed out? Gift him good health and mental tranquility this Father’s Day. (Source: Pixabay) Do you think your father is stressed out? Gift him good health and mental tranquility this Father’s Day. (Source: Pixabay)

It has been a weary while but the memory is still etched in his mind like it was yesterday, the day when he held your tiny hands and helped you take your first steps. Since then there has been no looking back. Now, its your turn to rise to the occasion. Indulge in easy-to-do exercises with your father, suggested by Reebok Master Trainer Abbas Ali.

* Namaskar (Hindu push up): The starting position of a Hindu push up requires you to create a V with your body. Lower your body bringing your arms to the floor keeping your elbows tucked in. Your legs should be straight and the angle of your hips should remain the same. Bring your body parallel to the floor; your hands should be in level with your waist as you begin to push up with your arms. Straighten your arms and contract your glutes and lower back muscles to come up into a “Raised Cobra” position. Push your hips forward to increase this stretch; hold, & head back to the first position. The benefit of this form is that it helps to work almost every major muscle group of the body.

* Breathing technique: While doing the Hindu push up you must inhale at the start of the rep and exhale at the mid-point when you’re down at the push up position. You must repeat the same technique from the midpoint to the start point.

* Rep speed: one must maintain 1 speed while doing the entire rep.

* Squats: Squats are a compound/power movement that primarily focuses on the muscles of the lower body like the quadriceps, glutes and hamstrings. While performing a squat take a slightly wider stance to the hip width. Its starts from a standing position, thereon squat till your hip travels below the knee level and then set back to the upright position.

* Breathing technique: Inhale and inflate your lungs before your start the rep, and exhale once you’re done with the rep.

* Rep Speed: Slow on your way down squatting, fast and explosive but in control on your way up to the upright position.

* Push ups: Start on your hands and knees. Place your hands underneath your shoulders but slightly wider than them. Come onto the balls of your feet and the heels of your hands, and then walk back until you’re in the plank position. Keep your hips lifted to avoid the lower back bowing, so the belly sags towards the ground. Begin to bend your elbows, lowering your body towards the floor. Keep your elbows slightly close to your body, this way the enhance is divided to all 3 working muscles- chest, shoulder and triceps and its less taxing to the shoulder joint.

* Breathing technique: Inhale and inflate your lungs before your start the rep, and exhale once you’re done with the rep.

* Rep Speed: Slow on your way down, fast and explosive but in control on your way up to the upright position.

Karan Bharija, Founder of Zink Fitness Studio says that ” Fitness stimulates and strengthens the body, but what is often overlooked is the positive impact it has on our mind and spirit.

“This Father’s Day (on Sunday) I’d like to urge the people of India to give their fathers the gift of health by engaging in a rejuvenating Suryanamaskar before office. This simple five minute exercise helps improve blood circulation in the body and helps relax and strengthen one’s core muscles which have been impacted by a largely sedentary lifestyle, however the most beneficial aspect of the

“Suryanamaskar is the mental tranquility it promotes through the fluid motions of the exercise. I’d recommend everyone to start their day off with this Yoga aasan so that they can enjoy a fit and stress-free day!”

