Puneet Issar gained 18 kilo of muscle for Mahabharat: ‘My body weight was no more than 80-82 kg’

Puneet Issar recalls gaining 18 kgs of ‘muscle’ for the 1988 Hindi TV series Mahabharat, in which he played the iconic role of Duryodhana. “Those days, I was an eighth-degree black belt martial artist. The character of Bhim, played by Praveen Kumar Sobti, was humongous in size. I was into martial arts, but my body was weak. So I thought I wouldn’t be visible in front of him in a fight scene. So, I started doing weight training. The physical preparation started. In two years, I built that body. My body weight was no more than 80-82 kgs. But for Mahabharat, I went up to 100 kgs. I gained about 18 kgs of muscle. That was a blessing that we had two years to prepare,” Issar told Galatta India.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a cue from his revelation, we reached out to consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal, who said that weight training stimulates muscles to adapt to resistance by gradually improving their strength. “This process, known as muscle hypertrophy, depends on several factors, including training intensity, exercise selection, recovery and individual physiology,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.

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A well-designed strength programme generally works different muscle groups through movements such as squats, presses, rows, pulls and other resistance exercises. “Over time, progressive overload, which involves gradually increasing the challenge placed on the muscles, helps the body adapt. Progress does not always mean lifting heavier weights; improvements in technique, repetitions, control and training capacity also matter,” said Goyal.

Puneet Issar with Pankaj Dheer in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat (Source: Express archive photo) Puneet Issar with Pankaj Dheer in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat (Source: Express archive photo)

Nutrition plays an equally important role. “Adequate protein provides the amino acids needed for muscle repair and growth, while sufficient overall calorie intake supplies energy for demanding training sessions. Carbohydrates help fuel exercise, and dietary fats support essential physiological functions. Vitamins, minerals and hydration also contribute to overall health and recovery,” said Goyal.

Recovery is another crucial part of the process. “Muscles adapt between training sessions, making adequate sleep and appropriate rest essential. Training harder every day without sufficient recovery can compromise performance and increase the risk of overuse injuries. A two-year timeline also allows for gradual adaptation, adjustments to training and periods when progress may slow.”

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However, a physique developed for a historical or mythological character should not be treated as a universal fitness ideal. “Actors may have specific appearance requirements, professional trainers and production timelines that differ from the needs of someone exercising for general health. Genetics, age, training history and starting body composition also influence the results a person can achieve,” remarked Goyal.

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For most adults, the goal of weight training need not be to develop an exceptionally muscular physique. “Regular resistance exercise can help preserve lean muscle, maintain bone health, improve functional strength and support healthy ageing,” said Goyal.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.