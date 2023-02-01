Amp up your pull-up game with these preparatory moves

Bodyweight exercises can be difficult for many to begin with. But the right preparatory or assisted exercises can help one ace any challenging exercise, believes fitness trainer Kayla Itsines. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, pull-ups are not impossible’…,” said Itsines.

“What is ‘impossible’ is trying a pull-up for the first time without putting the work in before to strengthen the right muscles!” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines)

“So, if you ‘can’t do a pull-up’ – here are four moves to master that will help you get there!” she said, further listing the following:

Why to do pull ups?

Pull ups help strengthen the back, arm and shoulder muscles. Besides improving grip strength, they also benefit overall body strength and flexibility. “Pull up is an amazing bodyweight movement that also helps build upper-body strength. It is a compound movement that involves multiple muscle groups, and is one of the best back-strengthening exercises,” said Sameeran Chetia, a certified fitness trainer.

The best way to perform this movement is by hanging from a pull up bar and try pulling yourself up to the chin level, added Chetia.

“During movement, try to engage the muscles in your arms and back. When performed the right way, pull-up helps in strengthening the biceps, forearms, and core muscles. Another benefit you get from pull-ups is grip strength, which can help in day-to-day activities. It is a very simple movement but is effective at the same time with loads of benefits,” Chetia told indianexpress.com.

What do you need?

All you need is a chair and a bar.

Itsines listed and demonstrated four exercises

Pull up hold

Place a chair on the ground and stand up to the bar. Jump up, hold the bar for a few seconds in the air, and jump down.

Eccentric pull up

Lower down yourself slowly on the chair.

90 degree pull up

Without going down completely on the chair, grab the bar and go up and down.

Scapula pull up

Hold the bar. Engage your shoulders and release.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!