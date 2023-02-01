scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

Amp up your pull-up game with these preparatory moves

"What is 'impossible' is trying a pull-up for the first time without putting the work in before to strengthen the right muscles!" according to Kayla Itsines, a fitness trainer

pull-ups, exercisePull-ups are simple, but hard, and many people who think they can’t do one really could, if they put in the effort and time. (Photo: Pexels)

Bodyweight exercises can be difficult for many to begin with. But the right preparatory or assisted exercises can help one ace any challenging exercise, believes fitness trainer Kayla Itsines. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, pull-ups are not impossible’…,” said Itsines.

Also Read |Milind Soman spent 46 seconds on the bar doing different pull-up variations; watch

“What is ‘impossible’ is trying a pull-up for the first time without putting the work in before to strengthen the right muscles!” she added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines)

“So, if you ‘can’t do a pull-up’ – here are four moves to master that will help you get there!” she said, further listing the following:

Why to do pull ups?

Pull ups help strengthen the back, arm and shoulder muscles. Besides improving grip strength, they also benefit overall body strength and flexibility. “Pull up is an amazing bodyweight movement that also helps build upper-body strength. It is a compound movement that involves multiple muscle groups, and is one of the best back-strengthening exercises,” said Sameeran Chetia, a certified fitness trainer.

The best way to perform this movement is by hanging from a pull up bar and try pulling yourself up to the chin level, added Chetia.

“During movement, try to engage the muscles in your arms and back. When performed the right way, pull-up helps in strengthening the biceps, forearms, and core muscles. Another benefit you get from pull-ups is grip strength, which can help in day-to-day activities. It is a very simple movement but is effective at the same time with loads of benefits,” Chetia told indianexpress.com.

What do you need?

All you need is a chair and a bar.

Itsines listed and demonstrated four exercises

Pull up hold

Place a chair on the ground and stand up to the bar. Jump up, hold the bar for a few seconds in the air, and jump down.

Eccentric pull up

Lower down yourself slowly on the chair.

90 degree pull up

Without going down completely on the chair, grab the bar and go up and down.

Scapula pull up

Hold the bar. Engage your shoulders and release.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 1, 2023: Know about Economic Survey 2022-23, Amrit Kaa...
UPSC Key- February 1, 2023: Know about Economic Survey 2022-23, Amrit Kaa...
Budget’s good economics: No shadow of 2024, light of fiscal prudenc...
Budget’s good economics: No shadow of 2024, light of fiscal prudenc...
Three big takeaways of Union Budget 2023-24: Capex, fiscal prudence and n...
Three big takeaways of Union Budget 2023-24: Capex, fiscal prudence and n...
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-02-2023 at 21:40 IST
Next Story

Khawaja granted visa to travel to India; to fly out on Thursday

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Tao Art Gallery
Unstructured Pursuit of Perspectives: Art show explores the human pursuit of revelation
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close