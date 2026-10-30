Psychiatrist shares transformation photos after losing 33 kg, reveals the ‘hardest part’

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Dr G Vikas Naik, a psychiatrist and therapist, took to social media to share his transformation journey, revealing that he went from 103 kg to 70 kg. “Absolute bliss,” he wrote on one of the pictures on Instagram, while sharing what helped him.
Trust the process. The old me wouldn’t even recognise us now. Quiet work, loud results. Rewriting the script.”
*The hardest part was deciding not to quit on myself.
*It is not just about losing weight. It is about gaining strength, discipline, and self-respect.
*This transformation is for the version of me that almost gave up.
*Do not work out because you hate your body; work out because you love, said Dr Naik.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
The 33 kg reduction highlights an important aspect of weight management: meaningful transformations require more than simply watching the numbers on a weighing scale.
What does losing 33 kg mean for the body?
Losing 33 kg represents a substantial change in body weight, said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal. “Depending on an individual’s height, starting body composition and medical history, such weight loss may improve several metabolic health markers, including blood glucose, blood pressure and triglyceride levels. It may also reduce the risk of obesity-related complications,” said Goyal.
However, the health benefits depend on how you lose weight. “Rapid weight loss through extreme calorie restriction can lead to muscle loss, nutritional deficiencies, fatigue and an increased risk of gallstones.”
Why is preserving muscle important during weight loss?
When people focus exclusively on weight loss, they may overlook the importance of maintaining lean muscle mass. “Adequate protein intake, resistance training and sufficient recovery can help preserve muscle during a calorie deficit,” said Goyal.
A balanced diet containing vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses, dairy or suitable alternatives, and appropriate protein sources can support nutritional adequacy. Dietary requirements should be tailored to the individual’s health status, preferences, and activity levels.
Is exercise alone enough?
Exercise plays an important role in improving fitness, insulin sensitivity, cardiovascular health and long-term weight maintenance. “A combination of resistance training and aerobic activity is generally beneficial. However, sustainable weight loss usually requires a comprehensive approach involving dietary changes, physical activity, sleep and behavioural strategies,” noted Goyal.
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Weight loss is only one part of the journey. “Maintaining it requires consistent habits, realistic goals and strategies to manage hunger, stress and setbacks. There is no single diet or exercise routine that works for everyone,” said Goyal.
Goyal advised against chasing dramatic transformations. “Build habits that improve your health and that you can sustain for life. A successful weight-loss journey should focus not just on looking different, but also on feeling stronger, improving metabolic health and maintaining long-term well-being,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.