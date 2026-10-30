Psychiatrist shares transformation photos after losing 33 kg, reveals the ‘hardest part’

Dr G Vikas Naik, a psychiatrist and therapist, took to social media to share his transformation journey, revealing that he went from 103 kg to 70 kg. “Absolute bliss,” he wrote on one of the pictures on Instagram, while sharing what helped him.

Trust the process. The old me wouldn’t even recognise us now. Quiet work, loud results. Rewriting the script.”

*The hardest part was deciding not to quit on myself.

*It is not just about losing weight. It is about gaining strength, discipline, and self-respect.

*This transformation is for the version of me that almost gave up.

*Do not work out because you hate your body; work out because you love, said Dr Naik.