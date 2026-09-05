Easy-to-eat protein to steady-state cardio: Inside Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wellness diaries

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wellness kit is powered by “water and black coffee”. During a recent interview, the Varanasi actor revealed that when it comes to travel, he likes to keep it clean and simple with “some form of easy-to-eat protein”. His workouts have shifted from six days a week, with one off, to “three on, one off” and “two on, one off” now that he is in his 40s.

“Mainly lifting sessions with some steady-state cardio at the end,” he told Hollywood Reporter India.

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