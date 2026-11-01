Protein, calcium and Vitamin D: Why supplements work best with exercise

In an Instagram reel, Dr Aditya Sai, an orthopaedic surgeon, talks about supplements, saying, “Exercise plays a more important role than supplements. So, antioxidants and protein supplementation will definitely build muscle, reduce inflammation, and help you recover faster. But the most important thing we need to understand about our body is: if you are taking supplements and not exercising, it will not help.”

“If I ask them about exercise, they will say I go for a walk, but nobody goes to the gym. No, most people don’t do strength training. But your joints require strength training. You want the supplements to actually work, then you need to work out,” he adds.

To verify these claims, we took a second opinion.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Do supplements work even if a person does not work out?

Dr Atul Shrivastava, Consultant, Orthopaedic Surgery, Narayana Hospital Howrah, says, “Supplements can certainly have a role even when a person is not exercising regularly, but they should not be seen as a replacement for physical activity.”

From an orthopaedic perspective, he says supplements are mainly helpful when there is a genuine nutritional deficiency or when the body needs additional nutrients to maintain bone, muscle and joint health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Aditya Sai l Shoulder & Knee Clinic l Powai (@dr.aditya_sai)

For example, nutrients such as calcium and vitamin D help maintain bone strength, while adequate protein supports muscle health and recovery. If someone is deficient in these nutrients, taking supplements under medical guidance can help correct the deficiency, even if they are not working out. However, supplements alone do not provide the same benefits as regular movement or exercise.

“Our bones and muscles respond to physical activity. Weight-bearing exercises and even simple activities such as walking help maintain bone density, muscle strength, balance and joint mobility. On the other hand, a prolonged sedentary lifestyle can gradually lead to muscle weakness, stiffness, reduced flexibility and loss of bone and muscle mass,” Dr Shrivastava adds.

Supplements and exercise for maintaining bone, muscle and joint health (Image Source: Pexels) Supplements and exercise for maintaining bone, muscle and joint health (Image Source: Pexels)

Does exercise always mean hitting the gym?

According to Dr Shrivastava, “exercise does not always mean going to the gym or following an intense workout routine. For someone who is elderly, recovering from an injury or dealing with joint pain, even gentle activities such as walking, stretching, mobility exercises or physiotherapy-guided movements can make a meaningful difference.”

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It is also important not to take supplements simply because they are considered beneficial.

“The requirement varies from person to person, and unnecessary or excessive supplementation can sometimes do more harm than good. Ideally, deficiencies should first be assessed, and supplements should be taken based on medical advice,” he suggests.

So, supplements alone can provide minimal support for musculoskeletal health in people who do not exercise. They work best as part of a larger approach when combined with regular exercise.

“Good nutrition, adequate movement, maintaining a healthy weight and addressing any underlying deficiencies together provide much better protection for our bones, muscles and joints in the long run,” says Dr Shrivastava.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.