Producer Anand Pandit, 63, cycles 333 km in 7 days: Expert on fitness after 60

Producer and real estate giant Anand Pandit, 63, recently completed an incredible 333 km cycling trip across the Netherlands in just seven days. “Seven days without the usual noise can give you a different perspective. This year’s cycling retreat took me through the Netherlands, across seven destinations and countless kilometres of trails. But the distance travelled was never really the point. Every year, I take this time to step away from work, technology and routine. To spend time with myself, meet people outside my usual world and simply let my thoughts settle. I have found that some of the most valuable thinking happens when you deliberately stop trying to think. You return with a clearer mind, a different perspective and, often, a better understanding of what really matters. Sometimes, the best way forward is to step away for a while,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

The retreat covered the six destinations of Venlo, Eindhoven, Breda, Rotterdam, Den Haag, and Haarlem.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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The feat is a reminder that age alone does not determine how active a person can remain. “With appropriate preparation, consistent training and adequate recovery, endurance activities can continue to be part of a healthy lifestyle well into later adulthood,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.

Cycling is a low-impact cardiovascular activity that improves aerobic fitness and strengthens the muscles of the lower body, particularly the quadriceps, hamstrings and glutes. “Compared with high-impact activities such as running, it places less repetitive impact on the joints, making it an option for many adults seeking to improve their stamina. However, suitability depends on individual health, joint function and fitness levels,” said Goyal.

Anand Pandit undertakes cycling adventure at 63 (Photo: Anand Pandit/LinkedIn) Anand Pandit undertakes cycling adventure at 63 (Photo: Anand Pandit/LinkedIn)

Covering long distances over several days requires more than physical stamina. “The body must repeatedly produce energy, regulate temperature and recover from the previous day’s effort. Cardiovascular conditioning, muscular endurance, pacing and the ability to maintain a consistent effort all contribute to performance. Gradually increasing cycling duration and distance can help the body adapt to these demands,” said Goyal.

Nutrition and hydration are equally important during endurance activities. “Carbohydrates provide a key fuel source during prolonged exercise, while adequate protein supports muscle repair and recovery. Fluids and electrolytes help replace losses through sweat, particularly during warm weather or extended rides. After exercise, balanced meals, sufficient sleep and appropriate rest help prepare the body for subsequent sessions,” said Goyal.

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For adults in their 60s and beyond, cycling can also support cardiovascular health, mobility and psychological well-being. “However, endurance exercise should ideally be complemented by resistance training to help preserve muscle strength and bone health. Balance exercises and adequate protein intake can also become increasingly important with age,” remarked Goyal.

It is important not to interpret an impressive endurance achievement as a target everyone should attempt. “Fitness levels, medications, cardiovascular health and underlying medical conditions differ considerably. Anyone planning a substantial increase in exercise, particularly after a long period of inactivity or in the presence of chronic illness, should seek appropriate medical guidance and build up gradually,” said Goyal.

Consistent movement, appropriate preparation, balanced nutrition and recovery can help support endurance, independence and quality of life as we age.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.