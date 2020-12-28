President Ram Nath Kovind goes for morning jog at a beach, sets fitness goals

President Ram Nath Kovind went out for his morning jog at Ghoghla beach. (Source: rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter)

Doctors and health experts have stressed time and again on the importance of exercise and a good diet to boost immunity and prevent illness, especially amid the pandemic. Looks like President Ram Nath Kovind is following the advice and making sure he takes necessary steps to keep himself fit.

The 75-year-old politician took to Twitter to post a video of him jogging along the Ghoghla beach in Diu, wearing a white kurta and pyjama and a black coat, along with jogging shoes. “Jogged on the pristine Ghoghla beach in Diu this morning,” he captioned the post.

Watch the video:

Jogged on the pristine Ghoghla beach in Diu this morning. As we enter 2021, after a difficult year that has tested us all, let us rise together and make an endeavour to remain fit and healthy. May the coming year bring good health and prosperity in our lives. pic.twitter.com/dcQjZxB4Xk — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 28, 2020

Harping on the need to stay fit and healthy, he added, “As we enter 2021, after a difficult year that has tested us all, let us rise together and make an endeavour to remain fit and healthy. May the coming year bring good health and prosperity in our lives.”

Jogging, commonly defined as running at a pace less than six miles per hour, is known to have many health benefits, especially for people who want to improve their health by doing moderate aerobic exercise.

Jogging, like walking and running, is known to improve cardiovascular health and prevent obesity, mentions Healthline in an article. Not to mention that it also boosts the immune system, strengthening the body’s response to illness. Further, it keeps the spine flexible as you age.

Research has also shown how jogging decreases insulin resistance, aided by a decrease in body fat and inflammation.

Some studies have also concluded jogging can potentially protect the brain from decline related to ageing and stress.

A 2015 study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, however, found that jogging at a fast pace can do more harm than good. While jogging from one to 2.4 hours a week was found to be associated with the lowest mortality rates, the optimal frequency of jogging was not more than three times per week.

