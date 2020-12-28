scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 28, 2020
2020: A Rewind

President Ram Nath Kovind goes for morning jog at a beach, sets fitness goals

Sharing a video of him jogging, President Kovind highlighted the importance of being fit and healthy

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 28, 2020 7:10:38 pm
ram nath kovindPresident Ram Nath Kovind went out for his morning jog at Ghoghla beach. (Source: rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter)

Doctors and health experts have stressed time and again on the importance of exercise and a good diet to boost immunity and prevent illness, especially amid the pandemic. Looks like President Ram Nath Kovind is following the advice and making sure he takes necessary steps to keep himself fit.

The 75-year-old politician took to Twitter to post a video of him jogging along the Ghoghla beach in Diu, wearing a white kurta and pyjama and a black coat, along with jogging shoes. “Jogged on the pristine Ghoghla beach in Diu this morning,” he captioned the post.

Watch the video:

Harping on the need to stay fit and healthy, he added, “As we enter 2021, after a difficult year that has tested us all, let us rise together and make an endeavour to remain fit and healthy. May the coming year bring good health and prosperity in our lives.”

Jogging, commonly defined as running at a pace less than six miles per hour, is known to have many health benefits, especially for people who want to improve their health by doing moderate aerobic exercise.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Covid-19: Should you be jogging or running with a mask on? Find out here

Jogging, like walking and running, is known to improve cardiovascular health and prevent obesity, mentions Healthline in an article. Not to mention that it also boosts the immune system, strengthening the body’s response to illness. Further, it keeps the spine flexible as you age.

Research has also shown how jogging decreases insulin resistance, aided by a decrease in body fat and inflammation.

Some studies have also concluded jogging can potentially protect the brain from decline related to ageing and stress.

A 2015 study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, however, found that jogging at a fast pace can do more harm than good. While jogging from one to 2.4 hours a week was found to be associated with the lowest mortality rates, the optimal frequency of jogging was not more than three times per week.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

From Rahat Indori to John le Carré: Authors who passed away in 2020

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement