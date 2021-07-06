Prenatal yoga: Geeta Basra does easy asanas to open up hips, strengthen core

Geeta Basra shared some easy exercises to do during pregnancy. (Source: Geeta Basra/Instagram; designed by Nishant Jha)

Pregnancy is a blissful time for moms-to-be. But it also comes with its own set of challenges. However, gynaecologists are quick to point out that fitness coupled with a proper diet can help women to have a safe pregnancy and also recover quickly after delivery.

Yoga is known to be immensely helpful for holistic development, and especially the overall well-being of mothers-to-be when practiced under guidance and with permission from the treating gynaecologist.

Here’s actor Geeta Basra showing us some suave prenatal moves as she prepares for the arrival of her second child.

She can be seen doing postures that strengthen the pelvic region, hips, and core, which are the emphasis areas during childbirth.

Here’s what she said: “This final prenatal yoga video shows a few asanas to end our workout with to relax and cool down our body. Then, I will be showing you some safe pranayamas, which is not only extremely beneficial during pregnancy but also important.”

Some of the asanas include Garland pose, Butterfly, and Camel Pose.

According to Basra, here are the benefits:

Malasana or Garland Pose

The squat pose will help to open up the hips and lengthen the muscles of the pelvic floor. Constipation is common in pregnancy and this pose can help aid in digestion. Don’t hold a squat pose if your baby is breech and you are 34 weeks or more.

Ustrasana or Camel Pose

This modified pose is a lovely supported backward bend, great for opening up the shoulders, chest, and hips during your pregnant months.

It also brings a deep stretch to the quads, across the knees, and into the pelvis. “Having flexible legs will help to prevent strain or injuries when pushing your baby out,” she mentioned.

ALSO READ | Prenatal yoga: Geeta Basra shows how to keep fit during pregnancy with these standing asanas

Titli asana or Butterfly Pose

This is an easy exercise and a gentle pose that can be performed with minimum help. It helps in stretching the groin area and the hamstrings while eradicating abdominal discomfort. It can also be used as a meditative pose and, thus, helps in relieving stress, through physical and mental relaxation. This posture also aids proper digestion, thereby providing relief to pregnant women who suffer from heartburns and digestive disorders during pregnancy. It also stretches and opens up the hips, thighs and pelvic muscles, which help in having easy labour.

Upavistha Konasana or wide-angle seated forward bend

This pose strengthens the pelvic muscles including the lower back, spine and sacrum, improves blood circulation, and helps with labour pains.

Ardha Titili Asana or half butterfly pose

Stretches the muscles of the inner hip and thighs and encourages blood circulation into the hips.

Pranayamas

It teaches you to breathe well, making your lungs stronger and blood purer. “Can help during labour pains. Great for calming the mind and releasing any stress. Some Pranayamas must be avoided during pregnancy like Bhastrika and Kapalabhati,” mentioned 37-year-old Basra.

Word of caution

“Any form of exercise is only advised after you have been given permission from your gyneacologist,” said Basra.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle