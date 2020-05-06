After ‘kneeling superman’, Preity Zinta does yoga to strengthen lower back

Preity Zinta is posted a workout video on Instagram. (Source: realpz/Instagram) Preity Zinta is posted a workout video on Instagram. (Source: realpz/Instagram)

Preity Zinta has been working out at home during the lockdown and giving us a sneak peek by sharing videos on Instagram that include simple exercises you can do for your lower back.

This time, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor showed a yoga asana that you can attempt to strengthen your lower back and hips. In a video, she showed how to do a bridge pose but with the support of a chair. To do this asana, you can keep your feet on the seat of the chair.

Take a look:

Bridge pose or Setu Bandha Sarvangasana is a back-bending asana that stretches the neck, chest and spine, relieving you of backache and headache. It works on the gluteus muscles, rectus and transverse abdominis, and hamstrings, according to Healthline.

How to do Bridge pose

Lie flat on your back. Bend your knees and draw your heels into your sitting bones. The arms should be kept straight alongside the body. Now press your feet and arms on the floor and lift your tailbone up so that your thighs are parallel to the floor. Hold the pose for a few seconds before lowering your body to return to the starting position.

Earlier, Preity also showed how to do the kneeling superman workout to strengthen the lower back and core and alleviate lower back pain, a common health problem worldwide.

