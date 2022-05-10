Preity Zinta’s workout routine involves running in place; here are its benefits

Preity Zinta takes her workout sessions seriously. The actor’s social media has many posts related to fitness, and recently, she shared a video on Instagram in which she was seen sweating it out in the gym during a running session.

The catch was that she was running in one place instead of moving forward.

“Running towards a healthier me,” the 47-year-old captioned the video, in which she was seen in a tank top and a pair of gym pants.

What Zinta essentially did, was that she shifted her weight from leg to another, with her arms going back and forth, as if running, except she was doing it in one spot only.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Running in place, as this workout session is called, is a good cardio exercise. According to Healthline, it is a good warmup before an actual exercise session, wherein you focus on your knees, butt, and thighs. This aerobic exercise has many benefits, especially if you are fond of running and find yourself in a confined space.

It can work on your muscle strength, stability and flexibility, helping you develop a strong core and lower body. If you have not been active, and have experienced some kind of pain in the knees, this is a great exercise session to reduce the pain and make your knees stronger, while also helping you burn calories and helping with weight loss.

Would you like to try?

