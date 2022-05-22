scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Preity Zinta nails squats at the gym, serves major fitness goals

Squats involve a full body stretch and help in toning the muscles

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 22, 2022 4:16:21 pm
preity zintaPreity Zinta, 47-year-old, shares a glimpse of her workout session at the gym. (Photo: Preity Zinta/ Instagram)

Preity Zinta makes us believe that age is just a number. A major fitness enthusiast, she keeps updating fans about her workout routines. Recently, she shared a video on Instagram in which she was seen sweating it out in the gym.

“My favourite place is where I can focus on myself,” read her caption.

 

The video showed the Koi Mil Gaya actor performing squats, which are beneficial for the lower body. What she actually did was she bent her knee and pushed the hips back using a cable pulley. The actor was dressed in a comfy sleeveless black tank top and matching yoga pants.

According to the Healthline, adding squats to your workouts can help “boost your exercise performance, decrease your risk of injury, and keep you moving more easily throughout the day”. In addition to the lower body, squats effectively focus on the muscles of the core, too.

If you are just starting out, pay heed to the fact that while doing this exercise, your chest should be out, knees should be over the toes but not beyond them.

Get up and start incorporating squats in your workout routine now!

