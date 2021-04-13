Preity Zinta shares the ‘best kind of therapy’ to deal with pandemic stress, lockdowns

Preity Zinta's way to stay fit amid the pandemic stress and lockdowns is worth taking note of. (Source: Preity Zinta/Instagram)

The pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns changed the way we live our lives . But the mantra to keep going through such difficult times is to believe in oneself and have a positive attitude. Another way, according to actor and IPL team Kings XI Punjab owner Preity Zinta is “laughter therapy.”

Preity recently took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of herself beside a pool, which she captioned: “Laughter is and always will be the best kind of therapy – especially in these crazy times where we live with the stress of getting sick or locked up in more lockdowns”.

Apart from cheering us up, she also gave major summer vibes in the printed sleeveless dress.

Here’s why laughter therapy is good for you.

“Laughter therapy can help shed inhibitions, making a person more confident, eliminating their stress and anxiety,” said Grand Master Akshar, a philanthropist, spiritual master, lifestyle coach, and yoga-preneur.

Laughter is known to trigger the body’s natural feel-good chemicals called endorphins which promote an overall sense of well-being and can even temporarily relieve pain.

A study in Norway found that people with a strong sense of humour outlived those who didn’t laugh as much. The difference was particularly notable for those battling cancer.

How can you induce laughter in your life?

*Find a way to laugh about your own situations and watch your stress begin to fade away. Even if it feels forced at first, practice laughing. It does your body good, as per Mayo Clinic.

*As per Mayo Clinic, one can practice laughter. Turn the corners of your mouth up into a smile and then give a laugh, even if it feels a little forced. Once you’ve had your chuckle, take stock of how you’re feeling. Are your muscles a little less tense? Do you feel more relaxed or buoyant? That’s the natural wonder of laughing at work.

Are you laughing enough?

