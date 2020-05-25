Quarantine fitness: Preity Zinta does ‘jugaad’ workout; watch video

Preity Zinta used a pole in the garden to exercise. (Source: realpz/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh) Preity Zinta used a pole in the garden to exercise. (Source: realpz/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Since most of us do not have access to a gym or workout equipment at home, there are some exercises we end up having to give a miss. Preity Zinta found herself in a similar situation when she wanted to do an exercise for which she needed a pole as anchor. But the actor did not give up, and instead chose one in the garden to exercise with.

The Veer-Zaara actor called it a “jugaad” workout. “Finding different ways to stay fit during this quarantine. In simpler words this is what jugaad looks like,” she captioned the Instagram video she posted. In the video, she is seen doing resistance band punches against a pole. Watch the video:

Resistance band punches

Using resistance bands for punching improves punch power, speed and stamina, mentions Joe Ferrao, a boxing trainer, in an article on wellandgood.com. “The primary target areas when boxing with resistance bands are your shoulders, biceps, triceps, and core…The arms and shoulders are under constant pressure from recoil of the band. Your core is consistently engaged by the twisting motion when throwing the punches. So resistance training is great for toning and helping to create lean muscle mass in these areas,” he was quoted as saying.

How to do it

For this exercise, wrap the band around a pole. Grab both ends of the band and stand with your back facing the pole. Pull the band taught; punch forward with one hand followed by the other without stopping. Continue the motion for the desired amount of repetitions.

Preity is indeed making sure she does not miss out on her daily quota of exercise while being at home. A while ago she also showed us simple exercises you can do at home to strengthen lower back and cure back pain.

