Preity Zinta shows you the 3-in-1 exercise for arms and shoulders

Preity Zinta also urged others to try the exercise. (Source: realPZ/Instagram) Preity Zinta also urged others to try the exercise. (Source: realPZ/Instagram)

Actors are often looked up to for doling out fashion and fitness tips. And more often than not, they do set some inspiring examples. Sushmita Sen often uploads videos of herself exercising and if the comments are anything to go by, then she indeed has and is motivating many. Among others, Preity Zinta too often shares videos of herself working out at the gym. In her recent video, she can be seen showing us how to work on the arms and shoulders at the same time. The three-in-one exercise is worth the effort.

“Best way to work out your arms & shoulder is this 3 in 1 exercise. Trust me it’s worth the effort – Try it & see the results,” she wrote while sharing the video.

Other than Zinta, Sushmita Sen has also proved to be the face of fitness and healthy living. From sharing her favourite jam to showing how to do different exercises, she has been quite an inspiration.

She had posted a video of herself where she could be seen doing ring rows, ring dips among other exercises. Encouraging as ever, she wrote,“Reeeaally want something, then #commit to it”????cut out all the noise both inside your head & outside your being… #focus all your energies to honour your #commitment & then you #prevail ????No it’s not easy, but then I for one wouldn’t #want it if it were ????let it get as difficult as it wants, I will find the #will to match it!!!?? This for me is #loveoflife where love is an action!!!” she wrote while sharing the video,” while sharing it and her video was extremely motivating.

