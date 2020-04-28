Check out Preity Zinta’s routine to cure lower back pain

Preity Zinta recently posted a workout video on Instagram. (Source: realpz/Instagram) Preity Zinta recently posted a workout video on Instagram. (Source: realpz/Instagram)

Lower back pain is a common health problem worldwide and can affect people of all ages, from children to elderly. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), it is deemed a major cause of disability.

If you are also suffering from lower back pain, one of the ways to alleviate it is by exercising. And Preity Zinta just showed us how to do it.

In an Instagram video, the Veer-Zaara actor showed how to do the Kneeling Superman workout to strengthen lower back and core. “For anyone who has lower back problems this is the easiest way to strengthen your lower back and core,” she captioned the post.

Read| Suffering from back pain? Here’s what doctors advise during work-from-home

Kneeling Superman is a back extension exercise that builds endurance and strength through the core, shoulders, hips, glutes and hamstrings. This exercise targets the erector spinae, a group of muscles that extend from the base of the skull to the sacrum (triangular bone in the lower back), improving posture, building lower body strength and preventing back pain.

Read| Why smokers are thrice more prone to chronic back pain

How to do the exercise

Kneel with your hands and knees on the floor. Make sure your back is straight and the head is in line with the rest of the body. Squeeze your abs and glutes and extend one arm forward while simultaneously stretching the opposite leg straight back. Hold the position for a while and return to the starting position, and then switch sides. Take a look at how Preity does the exercise:

The Kal Ho Naa Ho actor suggested doing the exercise for about 15 times on both sides initially. Once you are able to gain balance with practice, hold the position for about 30 seconds each time.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd