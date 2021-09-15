scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Preity Zinta aces core workout in new video; watch

“Weekend workout before my cheat day," Preity Zinta wrote on Instagram

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 15, 2021 9:10:27 am
preity zintaPreity Zinta keeps pushing her fitness levels. (Source: realpz/Instagram)

Like most fitness enthusiasts, Preity Zinta also loves her cheat days. But before indulging herself, the actor makes sure to burn enough calories — her latest workout video is proof.

In an Instagram post, the 46-year-old wrote, “Weekend workout before my cheat day.” In the video, Preity is seen doing a core-strengthening exercise at celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s studio.

Lying on a yoga mat in the bridge position, the Veer-Zaara actor has both her legs fixed on a hanging belt. In this position, she bends her knees to move her legs forward and backward. Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Also Read |Preity Zinta does ‘jugaad’ workout; watch video

In another video that Preity shared recently, she is seen pulling off yet another variation of glute bridge — single leg glute bridge — with a resistance band tied around her hips. This exercise involves lifting one foot off the floor and extending it, and then pushing the other foot in this posture to raise the hips. Watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Beginners should attempt these exercises under the supervision of a fitness trainer.

