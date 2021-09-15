Preity Zinta aces core workout in new video; watch

Like most fitness enthusiasts, Preity Zinta also loves her cheat days. But before indulging herself, the actor makes sure to burn enough calories — her latest workout video is proof.

In an Instagram post, the 46-year-old wrote, “Weekend workout before my cheat day.” In the video, Preity is seen doing a core-strengthening exercise at celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s studio.

Lying on a yoga mat in the bridge position, the Veer-Zaara actor has both her legs fixed on a hanging belt. In this position, she bends her knees to move her legs forward and backward. Take a look:

In another video that Preity shared recently, she is seen pulling off yet another variation of glute bridge — single leg glute bridge — with a resistance band tied around her hips. This exercise involves lifting one foot off the floor and extending it, and then pushing the other foot in this posture to raise the hips. Watch:

Beginners should attempt these exercises under the supervision of a fitness trainer.

