Preity Zinta is ‘burning’ all the desserts and mithais in this new workout video; watch

For some people, the post-festive period can be a guilt-ridden one, especially if they have indulged in various foods — both sweet and savoury — that they normally do not eat. As the festive period continues and the wedding season also begins, one ought to exercise caution.

Preity Zinta, it seems, is feeling the post-festive blues. The actor had previously shared pictures of herself celebrating Diwali with her family. Now, she is back at the gym, doing rigorous exercises to burn off all the calories she accumulated while celebrating the festival of lights.

In an Instagram video, Preity was seen sweating it out in a pair of dark grey stretchy gym pants and a matching light grey top. With her hair tied in a ponytail, the actor did some crunches with a gym equipment for weight and balance, wherein she pulled her body upwards, reaching for her legs and then going back down on the floor.

The actor’s legs never touched the floor; they stayed in the air and then bent at the knees as her upper body came up. In the accompanying caption, the 47-year-old wrote: “After all the festivities, it’s time to burn all the desserts and mithais off!”

She also tagged her fitness trainer Jake Hayden Weaver-Thompson, writing, “Thank you @jakehayden42 for constantly pushing me in the gym.”

For the unversed, crunch is an abdominal exercise that aims to burn fat from the torso region, by working on the rectus abdominis muscle. Those looking to build their abs can do this exercise, and it can also benefit others who want to tighten the belly by toning the muscles.

