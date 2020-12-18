scorecardresearch
Friday, December 18, 2020
Preity Zinta effortlessly aces lunges with a twist; watch video

If you have been feeling lazy to work out today, the Veer-Zaara actor's video will give you all the motivation you need!

December 18, 2020
No matter how busy your schedule is, it is always advised to take out time — even if it is 20 minutes — for a workout to stay fit. Doing exactly that and giving us a glimpse into her workout session is none other than actor Preity Zinta, who managed to ace lunges with a challenging twist.

In the video, the Kya Kehna actor can be seen working out with a BOSU ball — a piece of workout equipment that has an unstable surface (an inflated rubber hemisphere) attached to a rigid platform. This training device can be used to perform a variety of exercises, with the dome facing up or down.

We spotted Zinta acing lunges with weights with the help of the ball.

Here’s how it is beneficial

BOSU lunges work the entire body including glutes, quadriceps, calves and hamstrings, in turn, improving coordination and balance. The wobbly BOSU ball is known to help work the smaller muscles, too.

Here’s how you can do it

*Place the BOSU ball on the ground in the upside-down position.
*Stand two to three feet in front of the ball. Then, step back with one foot (right) and securely place it on the center of the BOSU ball’s inflated dome.
*When you’ve gained your balance, bend both knees and lower your body into a lunge until both knees form 90-degree angles and your right knee comes close to touching the ground.
*Throughout this movement, keep your torso upright, your hips facing forward. Make it more challenging with dumbbells on the sides like Zinta.
*Reverse the movement and return to the original position. Repeat it 10-15 times on one side before switching to the other side.

