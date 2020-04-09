Preity Zinta balances a bottle on her head while doing squats; can you do it?

Preity Zinta took part in the bottle squat challenge. (Source: realpz/Instagram) Preity Zinta took part in the bottle squat challenge. (Source: realpz/Instagram)

Preity Zinta just proved her fitness level by taking part in a social media workout challenge. In a video she recently shared on Instagram, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor is seen doing squats while balancing an empty bottle on her head, as part of the “bottle squat challenge”.

“Complete 10 squats with an empty bottle placed (balanced) on your head,” the actor explained. Watch the video:

Preity also nominated other celebritites, from Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan to Virat Kohli, among others, to do bottle squats.

Many celebrities have shown us in the past how to do squats, from Shraddha Kapoor to Ishaan Khatter. This exercise works on your glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, hip flexors and calves. It improves mobility of the lower body and keeps bones and joints healthy.

How to do squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and toes pointing slightly outwards. Bend your knees and drive your hips backwards and sit in the squat position. Make sure your heels and toes are on the ground, your chest up and your back straight. Keep your arms straight in front of you. Hold this pose for a few seconds, and then get back up so that your legs are straight. Repeat this for a few more times.

