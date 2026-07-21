Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s TRX workout: Is it safe for mothers-to-be?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a glimpse of her pregnancy fitness routine. Sharing a few moments from the past month, Samantha expressed, “June felt like a fairy tale.” In one of the glimpses where her baby bump is visible, she can be seen doing a TRX (suspension trainer) row, prominently a lean-back TRX high row/face-pull variation.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

So, we asked consultant dietitian and fitness trainer Garima Goyal all about pregnancy fitness routine. “Pregnancy does not always mean complete rest; for many women, it can also be a phase of mindful movement, strength, and body awareness,” said Goyal.

TRX works the upper back, shoulders, and biceps, and engages the core, forearms, and shoulder stabilisers. “This type of workout is not about pushing the body aggressively; it is about maintaining strength, stability, posture, and functional fitness during pregnancy,” said Goyal.

Goyal elaborated that pregnancy changes the body in many ways. “As the belly grows, the centre of gravity shifts, posture changes, the lower back takes more load, and the core and pelvic floor need extra support. This is why safe strength training, when done under proper guidance, can be extremely beneficial. Exercises that strengthen the back, legs, glutes, shoulders, and core can help the body adapt better to these changes. They may also support better stamina, reduce pregnancy-related discomfort, improve circulation, and help a woman feel more confident in her changing body,” said Goyal.

Samantha shared a glimpse of her pregnancy routine (Photo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram) Samantha shared a glimpse of her pregnancy routine (Photo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)

Goyal reiterated that movement can be very helpful during pregnancy when there are no medical complications and the routine is approved by a healthcare professional. “Walking, prenatal yoga, light strength training, breathing exercises, mobility work, and controlled resistance movements can all support overall health. The key is not intensity; the key is safety, technique, breathing, and listening to the body,” said Goyal.

From a nutrition angle, pregnancy fitness cannot work without proper nourishment. “A pregnant woman who exercises needs adequate calories, good-quality protein, complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, iron, calcium, folate, vitamin D, B12, electrolytes, and hydration. The goal should never be fat loss or staying “thin” during pregnancy. The goal should be strength, energy, better recovery, healthy weight gain, stable blood sugar, reduced fatigue, and support for both mother and baby. Food becomes even more important because the body is not just training; it is also creating life,” said Goyal.

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Samantha’s workout also highlights an important difference between exercising during pregnancy and exercising for appearance.

Goyal asserted that pregnancy fitness should not be about six-pack abs, extreme routines, or proving a point. It should be about maintaining muscle, protecting posture, improving mobility, supporting the pelvic floor, and preparing the body for the physical demands of pregnancy, delivery, and postpartum recovery. “A strong body can make daily activities easier and may help a woman feel more in control of her body during a time of constant change,” said Goyal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

However, Goyal urged that this kind of routine is not something everyone should copy blindly from a celebrity video. “Every pregnancy is different. A woman who was already active before pregnancy may be able to continue more advanced movements with modifications, while someone new to exercise should start very gently. Any warning signs such as dizziness, breathlessness, pain, bleeding, contractions, chest discomfort, or reduced fetal movement should never be ignored. Exercise during pregnancy should always be personalised according to trimester, fitness level, medical history, and doctor’s advice,” said Goyal.

With the right guidance, safe movement, proper nutrition, hydration, rest, and recovery, staying active during pregnancy can support strength, confidence, and overall well-being. “Her routine is not about doing more; it is about moving smarter,” said Goyal.