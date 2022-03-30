‘Been doing it for years; felt safe and secure going upside down’: Pregnant Debina Bonnerjee aces the headstand

Debina Bonnerjee has been regularly sharing glimpses of her pregnancy journey with actor-husband Gurmeet Choudhary. As such, the actor, who is currently in her third trimester, recently took to Instagram to share a picture in which she can be seen acing an unsupported headstand or sirsasana, as Choudhary stands close by for support.

Take a look.

The 34-year-old also penned a note on doing the ‘king of asanas’ while pregnant.

“When life turns you upside down…simply adjust your view,” she wrote.

She added that she could do the pose with ease owing to her “strong inversion practice before I was pregnant”. “Been doing it for years and felt safe and secure going upside down…continued for as long as I felt it’s a good idea,” she said.

She, however, also shared a word of caution: “Mama’s intuition always trumps any other “rule.” If it doesn’t feel right, don’t do it!”

According to the mom-to-be, during pregnancy, one’s “center of gravity shifts so much so quickly that your balance might be questionable”. “Enlisted the help from my strong partner with his eyes glued on me and alert (also a go ahead by an experienced yoga teacher),” she shared.

Previously, actor Anushka Sharma had also aced a headstand with support from cricketer-husband Virat Kohli. when she was pregnant.

“As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant barring twists and extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support,” she had written on Instagram.

“For Sirsasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting my balance to be extra safe . This was also done under the supervision of my yoga teacher @eefa_shrof who was virtually with me through this session. I’m so glad I could continue my practice through my pregnancy,” she added.

What should women keep in mind when attempting inversions during pregnancy?

Posture stability is extremely important for the baby’s safety. “It entirely depends on a person fitness level — like balancing ability, strength, and focus,” yoga expert Shikha Sharma told indianexpress.com. However, the concerned doctor’s permission, as well as yoga expert’s guidance, is needed all through.

“Sirsasana has many benefits but it should not be done during pregnancy if you have never done it before, rather have not mastered it. It’s a challenging pose, and as such. not necessary to do during pregnancy. There are other asanas which give the same benefits. As part of our traditional yogic culture, it should be avoided during the nine months of pregnancy,” she continued.

