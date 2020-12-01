Pregnant Anushka Sharma does Sirsasana; sets major fitness goals

Anushka Sharma gives fitness goals with this headstand pose while being pregnant. (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Actor Anushka Sharma, known to be a yoga enthusiast, recently shared a throwback picture in which she is seen attempting the ‘king of all asanas’ Sirsasana or headstand. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor, who is pregnant with her first child with cricketer Virat Kohli, penned a note on attempting the “difficult” pose.

Take a look.

“This exercise is ‘hands-down’ (and legs up) the most difficult one,” wrote the 32-year-old, while describing how she has been continuing with her yoga practise throughout pregnancy.

“As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant barring twists and extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support,” she added.

As an advanced practitioner of the inversion exercise, Sharma attempted Salamba Sirsasana, a variation of the Sirsasana, with support. “For the Sirsasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting my balance to be extra safe. This was also done under the supervision of my yoga teacher Eefa Shrof who was virtually with me through this session. I’m so glad I could continue my practice through my pregnancy,” she wrote.

Sirsasana is known to be a calming exercise for the body and mind. However, advanced practitioners are advised to take it up later in the pregnancy rather than just after getting pregnant to avoid any complications.

ALSO READ | Here are some fitness tips for newbie moms

Tempted to do the asana? Here’s what you need to know as a mom-to-be

Stay away from intense yoga poses if you have never done it before. Pregnancy is not a time to start an inversion practice, said yoga expert Priyamvada Mangal.

“Pregnant women should undertake headstand exercises only if they have been doing it prior to pregnancy and are confident. Posture stability is extremely important for the baby’s safety. However, the concerned doctor’s permission, as well as yoga expert’s guidance, is needed all through. Also, like in this case, there should always be a trained person physically present to supervise and support as well as guide the practitioner accordingly,” she mentioned.

How does a trained partner’s presence help?

A trained partner can help one with alignment in this pose. Your partner can stand to one side and look at the alignment along the side of your body: the centre of the hip, the outer ankle bone, the centre of the shoulder, and the ear hole. These need to be perpendicular to the floor.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd