Looking to lose pregnancy weight? Seek some fitness inspiration from Sania Mirza

Tennis star Sania Mirza is a sure-shot fitness enthusiast. And there’s proof. The 32-year-old, who gave birth to son Izhaan in October 2018 with husband Shoaib Malik, is seen sweating it out in the gym with her intensive workout regimen. Take a look!

Seen doing a variety of exercises in the compilation video with the hashtag #mummahustles, the new mother’s workout includes running, skipping, crunches and lunges.

She wrote in a post, “It was the new week and I was feeling more and more myself and the workout felt part of who I am again .. body was better, fitter, stronger and just more energy .. but the two ain’t was also going to get harder and mentally I needed to be ready .. but I was so excited that I was gonna start playing that i guess I was focusing all my energy on that ..like I said i- it’s all a state of mind.”

The ace tennis star, who put on 23 kg when she was pregnant, managed to lose 26 kg in a span of four months “with a lot of hard work, discipline and dedication”.

“I read msgs from women all the time as to how they find it so difficult to come back to ‘normalcy’ after child birth and don’t take care of themselves or don’t find the motivation or inspiration .. Ladies, I just wanna say … if I can do it then anyone else can too .. believe me that one hour or 2 hours a day to yourself will do wonders to you physically but sooo much mentally as well,” stated Mirza, while sharing a video of working out after two-and-a-half months of delivery.

The yummy mummy also shared in another post about how she wanted to give up in the beginning.

Earlier, the former doubles World No 1 shared a workout photo on Twitter.

Went to the gym after weeks/months yesterday first times since I had my baby.. I was excited like a kid in a candy shop 😀 it’s going to be one lonnggg and fun road back mentally and physically !!gotta start somewhere so why not on my birthday 😉 💪🏽 #Day1 pic.twitter.com/Hb54wLoieD — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) November 16, 2018

She wrote on Twitter, while posting an image lifting weights, “Went to the gym after weeks/months yesterday first times since I had my baby.. I was excited like a kid in a candy shop ?? it’s going to be one lonnggg and fun road back mentally and physically !!gotta start somewhere so why not on my birthday ?? ???? #Day1.”

Often seen sharing her post pregnancy weight loss journey, the sport star keeps emphasising that healthy weight loss begins with a strong mind.

